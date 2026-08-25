Apple launches new Mac mini with M6, M5 Pro chips, Mac Studio with M5 Max, M5 Ultra in India: Price, features
Both the new Mac Mini and Mac Studio will be up for pre-orders in India on August 25 and they will go on sale on September 22.
You may be interested in
Apple 2024 Mac mini Desktop Computer with M4 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Gigabit Ethernet. Works with iPhone/iPad
- Apple 2024 Mac mini Desktop Computer with M4 Pro chip with 12‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence
- 24GB Unified Memory
- 512GB SSD Storage
₹1,99,900
Check Details
Apple 2024 Mac mini Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence, 24GB Unified Memory, 512GB SSD Storage, Gigabit Ethernet. Works with iPhone/iPad
- Apple 2024 Mac mini Desktop Computer with M4 chip with 10‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU: Built for Apple Intelligence
- 24GB Unified Memory
- 512GB SSD Storage
₹1,42,900
Check Details
56% OFF
UGREEN Mac mini M4 Dock for Mac mini M4/M4 Pro
- UGREEN Mac mini M4 Dock for Mac mini M4/M4 Pro
₹7,997₹17,998
Check Details
66% OFF
BEELINK EX Mate Mini-B 2TB for Mac mini M4 Dock, 80Gbps USB-C Aluminum Alloy Stand with M.2 PCIe SSD Slot (Pre-Installed 2TB NVMe, Expandable up to 8TB, 2.5G LAN, USB-A 3.0, SD4.0, Silver)
- BEELINK EX Mate Mini-B 2TB for Mac mini M4 Dock
- 80Gbps USB-C Aluminum Alloy Stand with M.2 PCIe SSD Slot (Pre-Installed 2TB NVMe
- Expandable up to 8TB
₹6,05,72,.12₹17,62,01,.19
Check Details