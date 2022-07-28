Three of a family ‘die by suicide’ over ‘pressure to repay loan’
A 42-year-old junior engineer at the irrigation department, his 38-year-old wife and 17-year-old daughter were found dead under mysterious circumstances at their house in Sultanpur colony under Jankipuram police station limits here on Wednesday morning.
It is alleged the victims died after consuming some poisonous substance.
According to police officials, initial probe hints at the family members committing suicide as a suicide note has been recovered from the spot in which they had mentioned about the pressure of paying back the loan taken to invest in property.
A police official said the JE along with some other people had decided to invest in land to earn some extra money for which he took loan of ₹60 lakh in his name and suffered loss in the land deal. He said his partners had earlier decided that the profit as well loss would be distributed equally among them but they backtracked after facing losses. Thus, the JE had the entire burden to pay back the loan, he added.
The couple’s 14-year-old son is the only survivor as he had gone to Bengaluru at a relative’s place. The deceased JE hails from Asaha village of Itaunja, Lucknow but lived in Jankpiuram in a rented house for past many years.
Lucknow Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), North, SM Qasim Abidi said the police received information about the incident when some neighbours spotted the victims lying in their house and informed at the police emergency response centre at around 9.30 am.
The couple was rushed to the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University where they were declared dead on arrival while their daughter succumbed later during the treatment.
He said the police have found a suicide note from the house in which it was mentioned there was pressure on the JE to repay the loan. He said the family members unanimously decided to end their lives after being unable to pay the loan amount.
The DCP said the police are further ascertaining identity of people whose names have been mentioned in the suicide note and efforts were on to arrest them. He however denied revealing the names and added, further investigation was on to ascertain circumstances under which the family members ended their lives.
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
