Three suspects held in Ayodhya have Khalistani links, arrested

Lucknow: Three days before the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony in Ayodhya, the UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) had found Khalistani links of the three suspects held in Ayodhya on Thursday, said senior police officials here on Friday. The suspicion on the three deepened when a recorded voice message by Khalistani leaders was circulated on some people’s mobile phones in Lucknow. (Pic for representation)

They said the suspicion on the three deepened when a recorded voice message by Khalistani leaders was circulated on some people’s mobile phones in Lucknow. The recorded voice message was in a male voice. In the message, a man posing as Canada-based Khalistan terrorist Gurupatwant Singh Pannu, addressing chief minister Yogi Adityanath, said that Sikh for Justice (SFJ) (a US-based group that supports the secession of Punjab from India as Khalistan) was going to hold him (Yogi) accountable on January 22 and Ram Temple consecration was not going to save him .

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The recorded message also mentioned arrest of two of SFJ members from Ayodhya.

UP police director general (DG), law and order, Prashant Kumar confirmed that the three accused were identified as Rajasthan residents Shankar Dussad alias Shankar Jajod, Ajit Kumar Sharma and Pradeep Puniya. He said Shankar Dussad and Pradeep Puniya were residents of Sikar district while Ajit Kumar Sharma was a resident of Jhunjhunu district.

He said Shankar Dussad was in touch with Canada-based Khalistani terrorist Gurupatwant Singh Pannu through another Canada-based arms smuggler Harminder Singh Landa. He said the Khalistani leaders had asked Dussad to visit Ayodhya and prepare its map secretly. He said Dussad and his two accomplices were taken into custody during vehicle checking in front of Trimurti hotel in Ayodhya on Thursday.

Kumar said Dussad revealed that he had brought along two of his associates to help him in recce of Ayodhya and prepare a map. They had put the saffron flag on their SUV so that police did not suspect them, he said, adding the trio was being interrogated further.

The ATS investigators said that two different identity proofs were recovered from Dussad. The SIM card he was using was in the name of one Dharamveer Mahala while his SUV’s registration papers were also forged.

Sharing further details in a press note, the ATS officials informed Dussad was released on bail from Central Jail, Bikaner on May 15, 2023, after spending over seven years in jail since March 21, 2016. They said Dussad forged links with Khalistani groups while staying in Bikaner jail when he met a prisoner Lakhbinder Singh who asked him to meet his nephew Pumma through whom he came in touch with Canada-based Khalistani leader Sukhbinder Gill alias Sukhdol Singh Singh alias Sukhdil, who was shot dead by unknown assailants in September 2023. He said Dussad was in touch with Sukhbinder and Harminder Singh Landa through WhatsApp call.

The ATS officials said Dussad was a close aide of slain notorious gangster Rajendra Jaat and he had taken over his gang after Laat was killed by five assailants in front of his house in Sikar, Rajasthan in December 2022. They said Dussad had a long criminal background with around seven cases registered against him in different districts of Rajasthan between 2007 and 2014. He was involved in the murders of Indian National Congress’s youth wing leader Ram Krishna Sihag in 2011 and prisoner Balveer Banuda in Bikaner Central jail in 2014.

Meanwhile, the police in Ayodhya have intensified vehicle checking and vigil across the town to avert any untoward incident before the mega event on January 22. Directives have also been issued across the state to intensify checking after the recorded audio messages in English went viral on social media.