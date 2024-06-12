 Ticketless travellers crowd Vande Bharat Exp, jostle for space; video goes viral - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ticketless travellers crowd Vande Bharat Exp, jostle for space; video goes viral

ByHT Correspondent
Jun 12, 2024 08:22 AM IST

An X user shared the short clip that was reposted by an account - Indian Tech & Infra. As the video went viral with over 1 million views, Railway Seva responded to it, stating: “We are listening, and we will do our best to help. The officials concerned have been notified.”

LUCKNOW A purported video of ticketless travellers standing and jostling for space in a packed coach of the premium Vande Bharat Express has gone viral on social media, prompting a response from the Indian Railways.

A screengrab of the viral video showing the overcrowded coach. (Sourced)
A screengrab of the viral video showing the overcrowded coach. (Sourced)

Archit Nagar, an X user, shared the short clip that was reposted by an account - Indian Tech & Infra. As the video went viral with over 1 million views on X, Railway Seva responded to it stating, “We are listening, and we will do our best to help. The officials concerned have been notified.”

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

“The video is of June 9 morning,” said Mahesh Gupta, public relations officer, Northern Eastern Railway, Lucknow division, adding that passengers had boarded the train when it was stationed at Lucknow junction on Sunday for its journey to Dehradun. “They were deboarded by railways officials and RPF right before departure,” he added.

“No inconvenience was caused to any passenger and the train departed on time,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / Ticketless travellers crowd Vande Bharat Exp, jostle for space; video goes viral
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On