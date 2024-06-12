Ticketless travellers crowd Vande Bharat Exp, jostle for space; video goes viral

LUCKNOW A purported video of ticketless travellers standing and jostling for space in a packed coach of the premium Vande Bharat Express has gone viral on social media, prompting a response from the Indian Railways. A screengrab of the viral video showing the overcrowded coach. (Sourced)

Archit Nagar, an X user, shared the short clip that was reposted by an account - Indian Tech & Infra. As the video went viral with over 1 million views on X, Railway Seva responded to it stating, “We are listening, and we will do our best to help. The officials concerned have been notified.”

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

“The video is of June 9 morning,” said Mahesh Gupta, public relations officer, Northern Eastern Railway, Lucknow division, adding that passengers had boarded the train when it was stationed at Lucknow junction on Sunday for its journey to Dehradun. “They were deboarded by railways officials and RPF right before departure,” he added.

“No inconvenience was caused to any passenger and the train departed on time,” he said.