Tiger spotted in Sitapur village; search on

Panic gripped people in Khetwa Rampur village in Sitapur district after a tiger was reportedly sighted here on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. (Sourced pic for representation only)

A villager even made a video of the wild animal in torch light near a farmhouse located on the bank of river Gomti under Sandana police station. The farmhouse belongs to a local BJP leader.

“The animal was roaming for about two hours,” claimed a villager.

According to locals the tiger was first spotted at around 12 midnight and its roar could be heard till 3 am.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Brij Mohan Shukla said, “We got information about a tiger spotted near the farmhouse. Teams, both from forest and police department, conducted joint search operation.”

The search operation for the tiger was conducted for hours but it could not be found. The forest officers also used a drone to locate it.

Shukla said, “We are planning to place a cage to catch the tiger.”

Deputy Ranger Samar Singh is leading the combing team.

As per the officials, the big cat might have travelled along the river stretch and it may return if it is able to find the proper corridor.