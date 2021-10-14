Time for eco-friendly idol immersion after Durga Puja

LUCKNOW The immersion of idols to mark the end of Durga Puja festivities will be carried out in a traditional, but eco-friendly way this year too. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has set up mega ponds on the banks of river Gomti to facilitate green immersions and Durga Puja samitis have also given their thumbs-up to the arrangements, assuring full cooperation for the cause.

Piyush Mordia, joint commissioner of police (law and order) said the committees have been allowed to carry out idol immersion in an eco-friendly way at the existing points on the banks of river Gomti.

“We have established mega ponds at several places, including Jhulelal Vatika, Lakshman Mela ground, Kudiya Ghat and other points on the banks of Gomti,” said Ajay Kumar Diwedi, municipal commissioner, who is taking care of the arrangements for idol immersion on the riverbank.

LMC officials said these mega ponds roughly measure around 30 x 18 ft, 20 x 15 ft, 50 x 20 ft and 30 x 20 ft that are enough to meet out the requirements of devotees. This is the third consecutive year when artificial ponds have been established for idol immersion instead of allowing immersion into the river.

Durga Puja samitis have assured they will follow government guidelines and also ensure Covid protocols are strictly followed during the immersion ceremony.

“We will ensure that the immersion is carried out in an eco-friendly manner and Covid protocols are followed strictly. But, the government is yet to inform us how many people will be allowed in the immersion ceremony. Last year, only five people were allowed,” said Sushanto Ghosh, secretary, Bondhu Mahal.

Other Durga Puja committees have also assured to carry out the idol immersion in an eco-friendly manner.

Of the others, two samitis would be carrying out idol immersion at their respective places. “We have decided to carry out idol immersion ceremony on our own premises at Shivaji Marg. This is perhaps the second consecutive year when we will be carrying out the immersion on our premises. We have made elaborate arrangements to ensure that social distancing and other Covid protocols are followed strictly,” said Arun Kumar Banerjee, president, Bengali Club, which is more than 100 years old.

Similar arrangements have been made by the Ramakrishna Math where idol immersion ceremony would be held at their own pond on the outskirts of Lucknow.

“In view of the government restriction regarding idol immersion into the Gomti, the math has decided to organize immersion ceremony on our private pond. All arrangements have been made to ensure that Covid protocols are followed,” said Swami Muktinathananda, adhyaksh (head of the Math).