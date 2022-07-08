To help their kids in competitive exams, UP police inks pact with Unacademy
Uttar Pradesh police have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Unacademy Group, one of India’s largest learning platforms, here on Friday to help children of police personnel prepare for competitive exams.
The MoU was signed by inspector general of police housing and welfare, SK Bhagat on behalf of the UP police and Sumant Dey from Unacademy Group.
The Unacademy Group conducts online as well as offline classes for school going children and those preparing for competitive exams.
A press note shared by UP police said this MoU will be helpful for students from class 9 to graduation to prepare for their school exams as well as competitive exams free of cost.
“Under this scheme, total 2500 students, including 1000 girls, will be enrolled for free subscription of classes. Besides, all children of police personnel will be eligible for its subscription on 50% fee,” the note said.
This scheme will help students in preparation for exams like NDA (National Defence Academy) for recruitment in defence forces, UPSC (Union Public Service Commission) examinations for civil services, SSC (Staff Selection Commission) examination conducted to recruit candidates into various organizations, departments, offices under the Government of India, NEET (National Eligibility Entrance Test) examination for admission in medical and dental colleges and IIT-JEE examination for entrance in engineering colleges across India.
#Raincheck: Trendy monsoon essentials in tricity
Monsoon has arrived in tricity and how! Chandigarh received 97mm rainfall on July 6, the heaviest rain in July since 2017, Panchkula 77.5mm, and Mohali 74.5mm, as per the IMD. While the starting range for footwear is as low as Rs 150; umbrellas and raincoats' starting price is Rs 250. An interesting addition, at multiple stores across tricity, is raincoats for cats and dogs. The starting price is Rs 350.
Taj Mahal entry free for three hours for Eid-ul-Adha namaz
The entry to the Taj Mahal will remain free for three hours on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra Eid on Sunday for offering namaz at the mosque situated on its premises. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Agra circle superintending archaeologist RK Patel issued a notification stating that the entry fee at Taj Mahal on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr will be suspended for three hours.
Kashi’s former mayor recalls Shinzo Abe’s visit, pays tribute
Kashi's former mayor Ramgopal Mohle strongly condemned the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was killed during an election campaign speech on Friday. Mohale recalled Shinzo Abe's visit to Kashi seven years ago. Accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the then Japanese PM Abe visited Kashi on December 12, 2015.
Redressal of civic issues: Toll-free number 1533 receives 205 calls on day 1
As many as 205 calls were received by the state-wide toll-free number 1533 to solve civic problems of the cities. The toll-free service was inaugurated by the minister of urban development AK Sharma on Wednesday. Additional director of urban development department Dr Aslam Ansari said as many as 18 people are taking calls and listening to every problem patiently. Every problem is tracked down until it is solved, Aslam Ansari added.
2012 uterus scam in Bihar: HC allows plea to call in CBI for probe
The Patna high court, which is hearing a public interest litigation alleging a nexus between officials and doctors that led to illegal removal of uterus of a number of women and minor girls under a central government medical insurance scheme in Bihar in 2012, has allowed a plea to make the Central Bureau of Investigation a party in the case, one of the lawyers for the petitioners said.
