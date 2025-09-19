Top bureaucracy reshuffled in Uttar Pradesh,14 senior IAS officers transferred

In order to streamline functioning and shed the burden of officers, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday initiated the much-anticipated reshuffle in the state’s top bureaucracy with the transfer of 14 IAS officers. The transfers also indicate a move by the state government to expedite the completion of the pending projects and give momentum to big investment plans . (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

The additional charge of several departments have been withdrawn from chief secretary Shashi Prakash Goyal who is on medical leave since mid-August.

These include infrastructure and industrial development commissioner (IIDC), chairman of PICUP, CEO UPEIDA, CEO UPSHA, coordination department and project director, UPDASP.

Agriculture production commissioner and additional chief secretary Deepak Kumar has been given additional charge of IIDC, chairman of PICUP, CEO UPEIDA, CEO UPSHA, coordination department, project director, UPDASP and Civil Aviation. The charge of basic education and secondary education has been withdrawn from Kumar.

Prior to being named chief secretary in 2024, Manoj Kumar Singh served as IIDC and retained the role even after his elevation. Singh replaced Durga Shankar Mishra as chief secretary. Mishra, however, did not hold the IIDC role.

The charge of the civil aviation department has been withdrawn from Sanjay Prasad, principal secretary to the chief minister.

After Goyal took over as the chief secretary on July 31, the charge of the civil aviation, estate, protocol departments and additional resident commissioner was given to Prasad who also holds charge of the home and information departments. Except civil aviation, Prasad will have the charge of the remaining departments.

Principal secretary, health, family welfare and medical education, Parthasarthi Sen Sharma has been transferred and made the principal secretary, basic and secondary education.

Amit Kumar Ghosh has been made principal secretary, health, family welfare and medical education.

Mukesh Kumar Meshram, a 1995-batch officer who was posted as principal secretary in the tourism department since September 2020, was appointed principal secretary, animal husbandry, dairy and fishery development.

Another 1995-batch IAS officer Amrit Abhijat has been made principal secretary, tourism, culture and religious endowments. He was posted as principal secretary, urban development, in May 2022.

Recently, public representatives, cutting across party lines, raised the issue of waterlogging in the urban areas during the Monsoon.

Principal secretary, PWD, Ajay Chauhan has been given additional charge of CEO, UPSHA. The charge of UP Reorganisation Coordination, Bhasa, National Integration, General Administration, director, Hindi Sansthan has been withdrawn from principal secretary, planning, Alok Kumar. He has been given additional charge of nodal officer, Zero Poverty.

The charge of the revenue department has been withdrawn from 1999-batch IAS officer P Guruprasad. Along with housing and Urban Planning, Guruprasad will have additional charge of the urban development department.

Principal secretary, sports and youth welfare, Manish Chauhan has been given additional charge of secretariat administration, UP Reorganization Coordination, Bhasa, National Integration, general administration and director, Hindi Sansthan.

Principal secretary, food and civil supplies, Ranvir Prasad has been given additional charge of the revenue department.

The state government has amended the transfer order of secretary, forest, environment and climate change, Anamika Singh who was earlier made divisional commissioner, Bareilly. Singh has been appointed commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies.

Commissioner, food and civil supplies, Bhupendra S Chaudhary has been made divisional commissioner, Bareilly.