Top performing civic bodies will be rewarded: U.P. CM Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday stressed the importance of encouraging mutual competition to further improve civic bodies of the state and declared that the municipal bodies that perform well will be rewarded. U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath being welcomed at an orientation workshop for newly elected civic bodies’ chief in Lucknow on June 1. (HT photo)

“Five parameters have been set for it, including cleanliness, pure drinking water, good roads, safe city and self-reliance. The municipal corporations, municipalities and nagar panchayats that meet the parameters and come first will be rewarded,” he said while addressing new mayors, nagar palika and nagar panchayat chairpersons at a daylong orientation programme at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in the state capital on Thursday.

“Based on these five parameters, the nagar panchayat which takes the top position in its district will receive ₹1 crore, the municipality that comes first at the divisional level will receive ₹2 crore and the municipal corporation that comes first in the state will receive ₹5 crore,” the chief minister said.

Municipal corporations, municipalities and nagar panchayat should be good from the point of view of smooth traffic, and for this, there should be proper arrangement of street vendors and taxi stands. Drains should be de-silted before rainy season. There should be a system of fogging to prevent mosquitoes, he added.

Yogi also emphasised that destitute cattle should be sent to “Kanha Upvan” rather than being allowed to roam on the streets. “Make sure that there are no stray dogs in the city,” he said. He also asked civic bodies’ heads to focus on making cities safer by installing closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. He said they should ensure cleanliness and pink toilets in their respective places.

The CM said, “People of the largest state have entrusted you all with a big responsibility. Every one of you has immense power and if you use your power judiciously, your term would be remembered as a golden period.”

He said during the last nine years, the country got a vision of smart cities, tap water and sewer in every house. Under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, houses were given to 17.5 lakh poor people in urban areas. “If rural areas are also added, the government has given houses to 54 lakh residents of the state,” Yogi added.

Around 12 lakh street vendors were given interest free loans under PM Swanidhi Yojana. He said before 2017, people used to see different colours of streetlights and lights were limited to some areas, the CM said. “Things have changed now with LED streetlights in urban areas and even in the rural areas solar LED streetlights have been installed. Pollution has reduced due to its installation,” he added.

The CM further said ensuring cleanliness should be the top priority of urban local bodies’ heads. He said ward-wise cleanliness committees must be formed. The CM said the civic bodies’ chiefs must also ensure that roads were free from encroachment.

Yogi asked the local bodies’ heads to ensure spiral lights on poles. He also said all the urban local bodies must be self-dependent. “In the next six months, I want to make all the seventeen municipal corporations safer by installing CCTV cameras there. I also want all 75 districts of the state to be safe with the help of these cameras in the next one year,” Yogi said.

He said that there should be a night shelter in every municipal body. At the same time, no one should be seen begging on the road all the beggars should be rehabilitated. The CM said all sanitation workers should get money on time.

Speaking on the occasion, state urban development minister AK Sharma said it was the first time that budget had been allocated for the development of religious places and parks to promote tourism in the state. He added that separate budget had been kept for road construction.

“Uttar Pradesh has bagged first position in Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Similarly, the state stands first in the country under the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana too,” he said.

