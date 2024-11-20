Menu Explore
Traffic curbs, diversions set for Diljit’s concert in Lko

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 20, 2024 10:25 PM IST

The traffic diversions will begin at key junctions, including Amul Tiraha on Sultanpur Road and Katai Bridge for vehicles coming from Cantt.

Lucknow Police on Wednesday issued detailed traffic and security arrangements ahead of Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Dil-Illuminati’ concert, scheduled for Friday at Ekana Football Stadium in Gomti Nagar Extension. The measures, which will be in place from 1 pm to midnight on November 22, aim to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety during the high-profile event.

Jt. CPL&O Amit Verma took stock of the security arrangements and preparations in view of the proposed program of Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh (Sourced)
Jt. CPL&O Amit Verma took stock of the security arrangements and preparations in view of the proposed program of Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh (Sourced)

In a press note, the police stated that Shaheed Path will be closed to all commercial vehicles, including buses, during the event hours. However, private vehicles and hired taxis will have access via alternative routes. The traffic diversions will begin at key junctions, including Amul Tiraha on Sultanpur Road and Katai Bridge for vehicles coming from Cantt.

City buses will operate as usual but will not stop on Shaheed Path between Husadiya and Sushant Golf City. These buses will use the right lane to maintain uninterrupted movement. However, e-rickshaws and autos are strictly prohibited from operating on Shaheed Path and its service roads during the event, the police stated.

Passengers using e-rickshaws and autos from Arjunganj will need to alight near UP-112 PHQ, Maternity Hospital, and proceed toward Gomti Nagar via G-20 Tiraha. Similarly, those travelling from Sultanpur Road will be dropped off near Lulu Mall.

Hired vehicles, like city buses, will not be allowed to pick up or drop off passengers on Shaheed Path between Husadiya and Sushant Golf City. Vehicles arriving from the airport must drop passengers near Ahimamau.

Private vehicles with parking passes will proceed from Ahimamau to designated parking areas via HCL Tiraha, Water Tank Tiraha, and Phoenix Palassio mall. Those without passes will park at Phoenix Palassio mall.

