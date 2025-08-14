Traffic diversions in Lucknow for I-Day, Chehlum, Janmashtami

The Lucknow Traffic Police has announced major diversions on August 15 and 16 to manage movement during Independence Day celebrations, the Chehlum procession, and Janmashtami festivities. Officials said the measures aim to ease congestion and ensure safety during these high-footfall occasions. With multiple events scheduled, residents have been advised to plan travel and use alternate routes.

On August 15, the main Independence Day programme will take place at Raj Bhavan. Traffic from Bandariyabagh Chauraha towards Raj Bhavan, DSO Chauraha, and Hazratganj will be restricted, with alternate routes via Golf Club Chauraha or SN Overbridge. Movement will also be barred from Lal Batti Chauraha, Hazratganj Chauraha, and Royal Hotel Square towards Raj Bhavan and nearby junctions, a Lucknow police press note stated.

The Chehlum procession will begin at 1 pm from Imambara Nazim Saheb, passing through Victoria Street, Akbari Gate, Nakkhas, and Haiderganj before ending at Karbala Talkatora. Diversions will start at 11 am, with closures at Toodiyaganj Tiraha towards Nakkhas, Kamala Nehru Crossing, Rakabganj Pul, Haiderganj Tiraha, Bulaki Adda Tiraha, and Everready Tiraha. Vehicles can use Saadatganj, Aishbagh, Rajajipuram, and Alambagh as alternate routes.

On August 16, Janmashtami celebrations at Reserve Police Lines will prompt restrictions from 3 pm. Traffic from Hanuman Setu Mandir Tiraha and IT Square towards Police Lines will be diverted via Nadwa Bandha and Daliganj, while movement from Nishatganj Overbridge slope towards IT Square will be restricted.

Emergency vehicles, including ambulances, fire tenders, school buses, and hearses, will be allowed. For assistance, citizens can contact 9454405155.