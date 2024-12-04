Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Dec 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Traffic plan replicated at Lko’s New Pucca Pul, after IT crossing

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Dec 04, 2024 08:06 AM IST

The police installed barriers at strategic points and introduced alternate routes to ensure better traffic control

The new traffic management system implemented at IT College crossing, ‘Zero Light, Zero Cop’, where traffic operates smoothly without traffic lights or police intervention, was replicated at the New Pucca Pul in the Old City on Tuesday.

Lucknow’s iconic Pucca Pul (HT File Photo)
Lucknow’s iconic Pucca Pul (HT File Photo)

The police installed barriers at strategic points and introduced alternate routes to ensure better traffic control. “These changes are designed to eliminate the need for manual traffic management and allow vehicles to move seamlessly through busy intersections. They will be required to turn left, take a U-turn at the divider and continue their journey.

A video of the plan implemented at new Pukka Pul was shared by the Lucknow Police’s official X handle. “Earlier long queues at the crossing would halt the movement with all vehicles choking the crossing. With this system, no one will have to stop as U-turns will help free movement in all directions,” said a commuter in the video.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On