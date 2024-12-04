Traffic plan replicated at Lko’s New Pucca Pul, after IT crossing

The new traffic management system implemented at IT College crossing, ‘Zero Light, Zero Cop’, where traffic operates smoothly without traffic lights or police intervention, was replicated at the New Pucca Pul in the Old City on Tuesday. Lucknow’s iconic Pucca Pul (HT File Photo)

The police installed barriers at strategic points and introduced alternate routes to ensure better traffic control. “These changes are designed to eliminate the need for manual traffic management and allow vehicles to move seamlessly through busy intersections. They will be required to turn left, take a U-turn at the divider and continue their journey.

A video of the plan implemented at new Pukka Pul was shared by the Lucknow Police’s official X handle. “Earlier long queues at the crossing would halt the movement with all vehicles choking the crossing. With this system, no one will have to stop as U-turns will help free movement in all directions,” said a commuter in the video.