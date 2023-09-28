Train climbs onto platform at Mathura; 5 employees suspended

A woman was hospitalised after an electric multiple unit (EMU) train coming from Delhi derailed and climbed on a platform at Mathura railway station. The Railways has ordered a high-level inquiry into the matter and suspended five employees, a spokesperson said.

The incident took place at 10.50 pm on Tuesday when an EMU shuttle from Shakur Basti in Delhi arrived on platform 2A of Mathura station. After all passengers had alighted and when the maintenance staff were carrying out their routine work, the train rolled down the track and climbed onto a platform before coming to a stop, stated Prashashti Srivastava, the spokesperson for Agra Division of North Central Railways (NCR).

“Prima facie it has been adjudged a case of negligence of staff present. Five, including the loco pilot and three technicians, have been suspended. A four-member committee of senior railway officials has been constituted for probe,” the official added.

