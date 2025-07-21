Train movement to remain disrupted on Knp-Lko section from July 23 to Aug 2

Train movement on the busy Kanpur-Lucknow section will face significant disruptions between July 23 and August 2 as the Northern Railway undertakes non-interlocking work at Jaitipur Yard. (Pic for representation only)

As per an official press release issued by the Lucknow division, several trains will be cancelled, delayed, rescheduled, or have their stoppages altered during this period.

“Two major passenger trains have been cancelled for five consecutive days, including train number 51813 (Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi–Lucknow Passenger) will remain cancelled from July 29 to August 2 and train number 51814 (Lucknow–Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Passenger) will also not operate during the same period,” said Kuldeep Tiwari, senior divisional commercial manager, Northern Railway, Lucknow.

Multiple long-distance and intercity trains will be regulated due to the yard work: train 51813 will be regulated for 75 minutes on July 23 in Jhansi division. Train 11109 (Jhansi–Lucknow Intercity) will face a delay of 30 minutes on July 23 and 90 minutes daily from July 29 to August 2.

Train 14124 (Kanpur Central–Maa Belha Devi Dham, Pratapgarh) will depart 30 minutes late on July 28 at 6pm instead of 5.30pm. Train 12512 (Raptisagar Express) will be regulated by up to 75 minutes across Central and West Central Railways, and 60 minutes in Jhansi on July 27, 29, and 30. Train 19401 (Sabarmati–Lucknow Express) will be delayed by 50 minutes in each of the North Western, West Central, and Agra divisions on July 28.

Train 12180 (Agra Fort–Lucknow Intercity) will face 90-minute delays from July 29 to August 2 in Agra and Prayagraj divisions.Train 12004 (New Delhi–Lucknow Shatabdi Express) will run 20 minutes behind schedule from Kanpur Central during the same period.

Train 12592 (Yesvantpur–Gorakhpur Express) will be regulated for 75 minutes in both Central and West Central Railways and 60 minutes in Jhansi on July 28.

Train 19715 (Jaipur–Gomti Nagar Express) will be delayed by 50 minutes across three divisions on July 29 and August 1. Train 19409 (Sabarmati–Thawe Express) will face similar delays on July 31.

One Vande Bharat service will see a revised departure time. Train 22426 (Anand Vihar Terminal–Ayodhya Cantt Vande Bharat Express) will depart at 7am instead of 6.10am between July 29 and August 2.

As part of the operational adjustments, some trains will skip Jaitipur station during the affected period.

Up trains (towards Kanpur): Train numbers 55345, 64203, 64211, 51814 (from July 23 to 28), and 64255 will not stop at Jaitipur from July 23 to August 2.

Down trains (towards Lucknow): Train numbers 55346, 64204, 64212, and 64214 will not halt at Jaitipur from July 31 to August 2.

The railway administration has urged passengers to verify train schedules and real-time running status before travelling. Passengers can use helpline 139, the Rail Madad mobile app, or visit www.railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in for assistance.