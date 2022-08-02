Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Training session for NCC cadets for management of traffic duties

Training session for NCC cadets for management of traffic duties

lucknow news
Published on Aug 02, 2022 12:41 AM IST
The cadets were escorted, briefed and supervised by one unit of Army Havildar and 10 traffic police personnel for management of traffic duties.
NCC cadets being trained for traffic management in Lucknow. (HT)
NCC cadets being trained for traffic management in Lucknow.
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic Lucknow and the national cadet corps (NCC) jointly organised a training session for NCC cadets on Monday at Fountain Chowk, Atal Chowk, and Kalidas Marg from 10am to 1pm. Cadets were trained in the management of traffic duties in cities and towns.

The NCC cadets were highly motivated in carrying out the duties under supervision, informing local people on roads to follow traffic rules and regulations while driving, according to a press release issued by the defence PRO office.

A total of 18 Senior Division Boy NCC cadets and 07 Senior Wing Girl NCC cadets of 64 UP Battalion NCC participated in the training-cum-management drill.

