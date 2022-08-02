Training session for NCC cadets for management of traffic duties
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic Lucknow and the national cadet corps (NCC) jointly organised a training session for NCC cadets on Monday at Fountain Chowk, Atal Chowk, and Kalidas Marg from 10am to 1pm. Cadets were trained in the management of traffic duties in cities and towns.
The cadets were escorted, briefed and supervised by one unit of Army Havildar and 10 traffic police personnel for management of traffic duties.
The NCC cadets were highly motivated in carrying out the duties under supervision, informing local people on roads to follow traffic rules and regulations while driving, according to a press release issued by the defence PRO office.
A total of 18 Senior Division Boy NCC cadets and 07 Senior Wing Girl NCC cadets of 64 UP Battalion NCC participated in the training-cum-management drill.
Commuters rejoice as Hancock bridge opened for traffic after HC nod
Mumbai: The much-awaited Hancock road over bridge (ROB) finally opened for traffic on Monday after six years. The bridge reopened an hour after the Bombay high court allowed Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to throw open the partially completed Hancock bridge, connecting Mazgaon and Dongri. The civic body demolished the 148-year-old British-era bridge in 2016 after it was declared dilapidated and the reconstruction work began in 2019.
Activist lashes out at state BJP unit, Bommai
Activist and writer Chakravarty Sulibele, a pro-Hindutva voice and ardent supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in a series of twitter posts criticised the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party and lashed out at chief minister Basavaraj Bommai over the killing of Praveen Nettaru in Dakshina Kannada.
DK Shivakumar moves HC against CBI; notice issued to central agency
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar has approached the high court seeking quashing of an FIR filed against DK Shivakumar by the Central Bureau of Investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act. Justice Siddappa Sunil Dutt Yadav who heard the petition on Monday ordered notice to the CBI. The petition says though Shivakumar is the sole accused in the case, all his family members' properties are shown as his.
WR replaces faulty sensors of AC local train doors
The Western Railway has replaced the faulty sensors of the AC local train days after its doors failed to open at eight stations. The doors were opened manually by railway personnel from Borivali to Virar railway stations. The doors of the AC local train failed to open at Andheri, Borivali, Dahisar, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Naigaon, Nalasopara and Virar railway stations.
Class 11 admissions: Pune students caught in competition grind
Competition for the Class 11 admissions has certainly started to heat up with 7,000 students scoring 90-95%, thus upping the ante. The education department is all set to release the first merit list on August 3. While at least 7,000 students have scored above 90%, many students who have registered for the centralised admission process are in the 75-90% bracket, hence there will be tough competition to get admission in prominent colleges.
