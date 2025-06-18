Tramadol diversion case: ED targets four pharma firms in UP

As many as four pharmaceutical firms in Uttar Pradesh are under investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for allegedly diverting Tramadol, a regulated opioid painkiller, for illegal sale and abuse in Punjab. The probe follows coordinated raids across multiple states, with ED officials confirming that the firms, located in Lucknow and Muzaffarnagar, are suspected of siphoning off large consignments of the drug in connivance with agents and employees. ED suspects pharma companies rerouted regulated opioid with help of employees, agents; supply chain to Punjab under scrutiny. (Sourced)

The ED’s Jalandhar unit is spearheading the investigation, which has revealed that these companies may have been siphoning off large consignments of Tramadol, a prescription-only medication, and routing it to drug addicts with the help of agents and company employees. The development follows Tuesday’s simultaneous raids at 15 locations spread across Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, and Maharashtra.

In UP, the searches were conducted at four key locations, two in Lucknow and one each in Muzaffarnagar and Gonda. In Lucknow, the ED raided an apartment on Jopling Road in Hazratganj and another property in the Rajajipuram area. These sites are reportedly linked to pharmaceutical agents and employees.

A senior ED official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said, “Two pharmaceutical companies in Lucknow and two in Muzaffarnagar are under scrutiny for allegedly diverting Tramadol stock for illegal distribution. The agency is verifying discrepancies between manufactured quantities and their authorised sales records.”

According to ED officials, the module under investigation allegedly spanned several states and operated through a nexus involving pharmaceutical firm employees, wholesale distributors, and retailers. The operation started at 8.30 am on Tuesday with assistance from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

“Tramadol is categorised as a psychotropic substance under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. It is a tightly regulated drug due to its potential for abuse and severe health consequences,” a second official explained. “Its illegal sale, often at inflated prices, poses a serious threat to public health.”