Treesa-Gayatri: We just want to play good badminton

For India’s top women’s doubles shuttlers Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, the past year has been all about resurgence. After a long-lasting, challenging phase marked by injuries, inconsistent performances, and the pressure of high expectations, the young pair has scripted an inspiring comeback story heading into another crucial season one that could define their journey towards the upcoming Asian Games. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in action in Lucknow (Sourced)

For them, the partnership has always been about balance. While Treesa brings raw power and fearless aggression at the net, Gayatri complements her with steady control and tactical intelligence from the backcourt. The two depicted their good control over the proceedings in their first match in the Syed Modi India International Championship here on Tuesday when they came from behind to win against the Malaysian pair OF Chen Su Hui and Tan Zhing Yi.

That was a true class from both players. Still in their early 20s, the duo showed how they have matured far beyond their years since bursting onto the international scene. In fact, their chemistry built through years of national camps and junior tournaments has evolved into a partnership capable of taking on the world’s best pairs.

They shot into the limelight in a big way at the 2022 All England Open, where they stunned several higher-ranked opponents to reach the semi-finals. That performance turned everyone’s heads, establishing them as India’s brightest prospects in women’s doubles, but as the saying goes, success came with its own challenges.

Injuries, especially during the 2023 season, forced interruptions in training and tournament participation, slowing their momentum, and their world ranking slipped. But even then they remained determined to rebuild from scratch rather than chase quick fixes.

“It was tough as the last three months were really disappointing. There was a big gap after playing the match. But we chose to stay focused on our game plan and it was a good start here as we are the defending champions,” said Treesa Jolly on Wednesday.

She also said that the match allowed her to get a match-feeling. “I am just finding the match-feelings. Yesterday, I played a good match. I am very happy and grateful for that crucial time,” she said, adding, “In that second game, it was anyone’s match, but it finished in our favour. I am very happy to be on the winning side.”

Certainly, the 2024 season marked a vital turning point for these two as under the guidance of the national coaching team led by Mathias Boe and with consistent mentorship from Pullela Gopichand, Gayatri’s father, the duo focused on fitness, coordination, and communication.

The hard-work paid rich dividends as they reached multiple quarterfinals at BWF World Tour events, notching wins over some top pairs from Japan, Thailand, and Indonesia. Treesa’s jump smashes regained their sharpness, Gayatri’s defensive resilience deepened, and together, they showcased a renewed tactical sharpness that had been missing during their slump.

Their comeback has also inspired a new wave of enthusiasm for women’s doubles badminton in India, a discipline that hasn’t enjoyed the same spotlight as singles events historically. With Olympic qualification cycles heating up and the Asian Games on the horizon, the duo’s resurgence could not be better timed.

The Asian Games, scheduled next year, represent both a test and a dream, an opportunity to cement India’s status as a genuine force in women’s doubles. Off the court, Treesa and Gayatri have developed into powerful advocates for discipline, patience, and belief.

“As far as the Asian Games is concerned, we have to maintain our ranking as it would be an advantage then and that is what is on my mind right now,” said Jolly, currently ranked 12th in the world with Gayatri.

However, she refused to accept that there was any pressure on them. “Right now, there is no pressure. We also wanted to know that after a break, when we are coming, how we can play. We are just trying to focus on the areas where we need to improve and get our game back again,” she said, adding, “We just want to play good badminton.”