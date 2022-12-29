Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Trial of former UP minister Prajapati under PMLA to start next month

Trial of former UP minister Prajapati under PMLA to start next month

lucknow news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 05:48 PM IST

According to the ED’s submission in court, Prajapati had generated unaccounted money, which was deposited into bank accounts of firms being operated by family members and relatives

Prajapati is also accused of raping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter. (Pic for representation)
Prajapati is also accused of raping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Trial against former minister Gayatri Prajapati under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 will start from next month. The court of sessions judge Sanjay Shanker Pandey, who is also special judge (PMLA), had recently framed charges against the ex-mining minister in the erstwhile Samajwadi Party government.

The trial will start from January 12, when the prosecution will put forward evidence in the court against the former minister who is facing several charges under the PMLA Act.

According to the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) submission in court, Prajapati had generated unaccounted money, which was deposited into bank accounts of firms being operated by family members and relatives.

The prominent firms were MGA Colonisers Company Pvt Ltd, MAGS Enterprises and Guru Nanak Cold Storage, among others.

The ED had lodged an FIR against Prajapati on October 26, 2020. In the probe several properties of the former minister came to light, including those in Amethi, Kanpur, Mohanlalganj (Lucknow) and Lonavala near Mumbai, the agency informed the court.

Prajapati was also accused of raping a woman and attempting to molest her minor daughter, along with his associates. The former minister was arrested in this case on March 15, 2017 and he is in prison since then.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out