Trillion-dollar economy goal: Uttar Pradesh government allows more time for submission of e-bids
The Uttar Pradesh government has extended the last date for submission of e-bids for the appointment of a consultant who would work out a roadmap to make the state a trillion dollar economy in the next five years.
The extension till April 29 is apparently meant to give more time to bidders to put concrete proposals together.
The state government had on March 15 floated global bids inviting proposals for the appointment of a consultant by April 14.
In a notice issued on April 13, special secretary (planning department) Rishikesh Dubey extended the last date for the submission of e-bids to April 29. The technical e-bids will now be opened on May 4 instead of April 18.
Senior officers did not comment on whether the state government failed to get concrete proposals by the deadline.
UP’s GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) needs a four-to-five-time upward push to achieve the trillion-dollar goal.
“The GSDP has already touched ₹15.80 lakh crore (US dollar 230 billion) with a rich growth rate of 7 per cent over the previous year. However, it would be a challenging task to boost the size of the GSDP by nearly five times to reach the target of one trillion-dollar in five years (2022-27), discounting for the dollar fluctuations and global trends. It enables and would require sustained and aggressive efforts at the state level,” reads the Request for Proposal (RFP) document circulated on March 15.
The Directorate of Economic and Statistics of the UP government, in its advance estimates, has indicated the GSDP for 2021-2022 was about Rs. 19.10 lakh crore.
“This (GSDP) has to be increased to ₹76 lakh crore, considering the current exchange rate of ₹76 to a dollar. In terms of dollars, the present size of GSDP comes to about 251 billion dollars. Hence, raising the present GSDP by four times over the next five years would require an annual growth rate of 31.85%. Further, this is contingent upon the rupee not depreciating. In case the rupee depreciates, which is more likely, a higher growth rate would be required to achieve the target,” said Professor Yashvir Tyagi, former head of the department of economics, Lucknow University.
“A more realistic scenario is that in the next five years, the state strives to maintain a double digit growth or, at current prices, about 15% per annum, to double its GSDP to a level of $500 billion or about ₹38 lakh crore,” said Tyagi.
This is not for the first time that the state government has issued RFP for appointment of a consultant on the issue.
It was during the first term of the Yogi Adityanath as UP’s chief minister that the state government had begun working on the idea of making the state a trillion dollar economy after Prime Minister Narendra Modi floated the concept at Lucknow in 2018.
Speaking at the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit 2018 on February 21, 2018, Modi recalled his association with holding the investors’ summit as the chief minister of Gujarat. He said Maharashtra, too, had set a target to become a trillion dollar economy.
“Can Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh compete with each other to become the trillion dollar economy? Will the Uttar Pradesh government compete with other states? The more the competition, the more will be the investment. This will result in the creation of more jobs and strengthen the concept of cooperative federalism,” the prime minister had said.
The state government soon began various rounds of discussions with reputed institutions on the issue and a formal process of floating global bids for appointment of a consultant began on June 19, 2020. The state government soon decided to revise the Request for Proposal (RFP) document and the timelines. It asked for submission of e-bids by October 9, 2020. A premier management institute of the country was among the ones who submitted the bids. Four of the bidders had qualified the technical round and their financial bids were opened on November 27, 2020. The authorities had nearly zeroed in on the selection of a bidder as the consultant when the state government decided to cancel the bids, apparently for technical reasons, through a notice dated March 22, 2021.
Covid booster drive: Private hospitals hesitant to procure vaccine
The Covid-19 booster vaccination for the 18-60-year category got a tepid response in Punjab with small and medium hospitals registered with the Indian Medical Association reluctant to procure the vaccine from manufacturers. According to the IMA, most of the private hospitals are yet to place orders with manufacturers of Covaxine and Covishield vaccines, who will provide doses to these hospitals at the rate of ₹225 per dose.
Chandigarh industrialists seek more time to submit suggestions for changes in Capital Act
City-based industrialists sought an extension from UT administration in the timeline for submitting suggestions for the changes in the Punjab Capital Act 1952. Chamber of Chandigarh Industries said a public notice gives 10 days (out of which 5 are holidays), within which the suggestions/objections have to be submitted when a minimum of 30 days should be given to deliberate and submit the same.
Navjot Sidhu meets Jakhar, expresses solidarity with him
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday met former state unit president Sunil Jakhar, who was issued a show-cause notice for “anti-party statements” five days ago, to express solidarity with him. Sidhu met Jakhar at his residence in Panchkula along with former MLAs Ashwani Sekhri and Navtej Singh Cheema among others. Sidhu and others were with Jakhar for nearly one hour. Both Sidhu and Jakhar did not speak to the media over their meeting.
Navjot Sidhu skips Warring’s maiden visit to Amritsar as Punjab Congress chief
Former Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu skipped a meeting held by Amarinder Singh Raja Warring during his maiden visit to Amritsar as the state Congress chief. However, Sidhu along with his loyalists, including former MLAs Navtej Singh Cheema and Ashwani Sekhri, visited Amrik Singh Dhillon at his residence in Samrala on Friday and inquired about his well-being. Later, he took stock of the Machhiwara grain market.
Baisakhi celebrations: Professorship in Sikh studies launched in Singapore
The Central Sikh Gurdwara Board on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National University of Singapore on a visiting professorship in Sikh studies aimed at promoting academic scholarship in this field both in Singapore and abroad. This is the first Sikh professorship to be set up in Singapore and Southeast Asia. The CSGB said it is aiming to raise S$1.2 million for an endowment fund to support the visiting professorship.
