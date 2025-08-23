Triveni Nagar on LMC’s ‘priority’ list ahead of Shubhanshu’s return

Triveni Nagar in the state capital has earned itself a ‘VIP’ status after astronaut and Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla became a national hero. Civic works underway near Shubhanshu Shukla’s residence in Lucknow’s Triveni Nagar on Friday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

Ahead of Shukla’s return to the city on August 25, Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has taken up development works in the locality, where his house is located, on a priority.

The civic body is reconstructing a 150-metre stretch of road leading to Shukla’s residence and bettering drainage facilities to prevent waterlogging there. The work, estimated to be worth around ₹25 lakh, also includes laying a water pipeline. LMC officials said the move was aimed at ensuring smooth access and convenience to residents and visitors during Shukla’s homecoming.

Zone-3 executive engineer Sanjay Pandey confirmed that almost all road-related work was complete. “If rain does not occur, we will finish them before time. Continuous rain may cause delays,” he said.

However, Shukla’s father, Shambhu Dayal Shukla, clarified that the family had not asked for road repairs. “The locality faced drainage issues, but the road was already in good condition. If LMC has still taken up the road work, then it is a good step,” he said on Friday.

Officials added that beautification of the area was not part of the current plan, but could be considered later. “If we find any vacant spaces nearby, we may propose for their beautification,” Pandey said.

LMC also plans to name the mentioned road and a park after Shukla, who is only the second Indian to travel to space and the first from the country to visit the International Space Station (ISS). He returned from space on July 15.