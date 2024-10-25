Troublemakers will be dealt with an iron hand, says Adityanath ahead of festivals

LUCKNOW In wake of the October 13 Bahraich violence during a Durga idol immersion procession, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday asked police and administrative officials to deal with troublemakers with an iron hand and initiate stern action against those involved in creating law and order problem or disturbing communal harmony during festivals. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a law and order review meeting on Thursday. (Sourced)

Adityanath also directed authorities to ensure round-the-clock power supply between October 28 and November 15 while addressing a high-level law and order review meeting here ahead of Diwali and Chhath Puja, stated a government release.

“Authorities should give priority to the convenience of common man. There should be no harassment of traders and businessmen in the name of alertness,” he said.

He emphasised the need for heightened surveillance with the possibility of conspiracies aimed at disrupting railway network during festivals.

The CM specified that cracker markets should be away from residential areas and proper fire prevention measures should be ensured to avert any fire break out.

The meeting was attended by key officers, including chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, additional chief secretary (home) Deepak Kumar, DGP Prashant Kumar, and ADG (law & order) Amitabh Yash.

The CM asked officials to keep an eye on fake news. “If there is any fake news, it should be countered immediately with facts and true information,” he emphasised.

Some of the key focus areas of the review were crime control and women’s safety, security for upcoming festivals, increased patrolling and action plan, engagement with organisational committees involved in Diwali programmes and Chatth Puja, streamlined administrative procedures, transport management and enhanced intelligence measures for festivals.

The CM urged the police and administration to be on high alert, particularly during these busy periods, to prevent any untoward incidents. He also highlighted the need for joint efforts to maintain a joyous and safe atmosphere throughout the state.

He also instructed officials to formulate a detailed action plan to step up police patrolling. “The presence of police personnel across all levels, from beat constables to senior officers, should be visible on the streets, ensuring that people feel safe and secure,” said Adityanath. He directed immediate communication with organisational committees to ensure smooth celebrations and avoid incidents that could hurt religious sentiments.

The CM ordered more buses on rural and distant routes to accommodate the increased demand for transportation during the festive season. He instructed the removal of illegal and dilapidated buses from the roads, ensuring that public transport remains safe and efficient.