A 32-year-old truck cleaner was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Sarojini Nagar area of the state capital on Friday morning. Police recovered the body near a parked truck in Nadarganj and sent it for post-mortem examination while launching an investigation into the incident, confirmed station house officer Rajdev Ram Prajapati of Sarojini Nagar police station. Truck cleaner found dead in Lucknow, cops suspect excessive drinking

Cops suspect excessive consumption of alcohol to be the reason behind the death.

Prajapati said the deceased has been identified as Amit Kumar, a resident of Khanpur village under Sajethi police station in the Ghatampur area of Kanpur. He worked as a cleaner on a truck owned and driven by Pradeep, who also belongs to the same village.

According to police officials, Amit and driver Pradeep reached a private industry in Nadarganj on Wednesday after transporting automobile parts from Pune. Since the company was closed due to a holiday, the consignment could not be unloaded and the truck remained parked outside the premises.

During this period, both the driver and the cleaner stayed near the vehicle waiting for the unloading process to resume.

Prajapati said Amit allegedly consumed a large quantity of alcohol on Wednesday and Thursday. On Thursday night, Amit became heavily intoxicated. Driver Pradeep then forced him to lie down inside the truck’s cabin so that he could rest. Both later fell asleep in the vehicle.

On Friday morning, Pradeep woke up and found Amit missing from the cabin. When he stepped down from the truck to search for him, he discovered Amit lying unconscious on the ground near the vehicle.

Pradeep immediately rushed him to the Sarojini Nagar Community Health Centre (CHC), where doctors examined him and declared him dead. Police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Officials said the preliminary probe suggests excessive alcohol consumption may have caused the death. However, the exact cause will be confirmed only after the post-mortem report is received.

Prajapati added that the investigation has begun and they are also checking the CCTV cameras.