Trying to transform the quality of life in cities through inclusive development: U.P. minister
Urban development minister AK Sharma has said the state government is trying to transform the quality of life in cities through inclusive urban development and integration of citizen services.
“We want to build new cities in new India with the ‘from good to great’ motto in mind,” he explained while briefing media persons on the urban development department’s achievements during the government’s first 100 days here on Friday.
Laying emphasis on keeping the cities clean, the minister said that efforts were being made to ensure garbage collection happens thrice — in the morning, noon and evening -- in all the prominent markets in the cities.
“We also appeal to vendors to keep a dustbin around so that customers can throw the disposables,” he said.
Sharma said that this time drones were used to verify that watercourses (nullah) are cleaned properly in many cities and hoped there would not be waterlogging in Lucknow this year.
Uttar Pradesh logs 2 deaths, 375 new Covid cases
Two deaths and 375 new Covid cases were reported in the state on Friday. The deaths were reported in Chandauli and Hardoi. Among new Covid cases, Lucknow logged 58, Gautam Budha Nagar 56, Ghaziabad and Prayagraj 22 each, according to the data from the state health department. Lucknow has 529 active Covid cases, followed by Gautam Budha Nagar 298 and Ghaziabad 166.
NIRF rankings: BHU 5th best in the country
Banaras Hindu University climbed up to the fifth spot in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings-2022 released by the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, in New Delhi, on Friday. As per the rankings, BHU's Institute of Medical Sciences has been rated India's 5th best for medical education with a score of 68.12. In 2021, the institute was ranked 7th. The rankings took into consideration 50 institutions from various parts of the country.
ED seizes ₹11.88 cr, Soren’s aide says his assets accounted for
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has seized Rs 11.88 crore kept in bank accounts of Pankaj Mishra, the political representative of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren, and others as part of its money laundering investigation into alleged illegal mining in the state. The federal agency had searched at least 19 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa in Sahibganj district of the state on July 8.
Patna top cop clears air on likening PFI and RSS
M S Dhillon, who is facing a lot of flak from the BJP for drawing parallels between RSS and Popular Front of India training, on Friday clarified he was only quoting from the documents seized from the arrested PFI members.
Murder accused arrested after being on run for 18 years: Prayagraj STF
The Prayagraj unit of special task force on Friday arrested a man, who was on the run for 18 years after killing two persons to avenge the murders of Girish's father and brothers in Kaushambi district, STF officials said. DSP Navendu Kumar said Girish Mishra aka Ashwani Kumar is a native of Shakha village under Saini police station of Kaushambi and was wanted in cases of murder and loot.
