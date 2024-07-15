TTE suspended for slapping woman passenger, asking for bribe

A travelling ticket examiner (TTE) was suspended on Sunday after multiple videos of him using foul language with passengers, including a woman, went viral on social media. (Pic for representation)

As per North Eastern Railway (NER) Lucknow division, TTE Ranjeet has been suspended with immediate effect and the railway was investigating all aspects. “On board TTE has been suspended with immediate effect because of his misconduct. Suitable action will be initiated after the inquiry is done at the appropriate level,” stated the official X handle of DRM, NER.

Among the few videos that went viral recently, in one of the 12-second videos, it is seen that while talking to a young passenger he suddenly became furious, and later starts abusing him. In another 26-second video, he is seen making fun of a passenger.

In yet another video from the city’s Aishbagh station, a woman passenger shared her ordeal and claimed that the accused TTE demanded a bribe of ₹500 on the pretext of checking ticket and slapped her when she refused to pay. “Even though I had my valid ticket, he stopped me and started asking for money. I kept saying that I had a ticket, but he kept misbehaving. Repeatedly saying this, he started abusing my mother and sister and slapped me two or three times,” the woman said.