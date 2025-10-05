Turn construction of check dams, ponds into mass movement: Yogi

Expressing concern over the growing water crisis, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed officials to turn the construction and restoration of check dams, ponds and blast coups (wells) into a mass movement on the lines of the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked officials to ensure photographic documentation of all ponds and check dams across every district. (FILE PHOTO)

Presiding over a meeting convened to review work of the Namami Gange and rural water supply (minor irrigation) departments, Adityanath said such structures are a national necessity, offering cost-effective water conservation and groundwater recharge compared to large dams, according to a press release.

He also said 6,448 check dams have been built across seasonal rivers and streams, creating irrigation potential for 1.28 lakh hectares and recharging over 10,000 hectare-meters of groundwater annually.

A total of 1,002 check dams have been de-silted, while 1,343 ponds out of 16,610 have been redeveloped since 2022–2023, he said.

Between 2017 and 2025, a total of 6,192 wells were constructed, providing irrigation for 18,576 hectares, he further said.

Potters should be allowed free clay collection from ponds between April 1 and June 15 to prepare them for recharge before monsoon, and after rains, the ponds should be used for fish farming and water chestnut cultivation to generate employment, he added.

Laying emphasis on rainwater harvesting, he said it should be mandatory for all buildings larger than 100 square metres across the state.

This step would prove decisive for water conservation in both urban and rural areas, he said.

Until 2017, the state had 82 over-exploited and 47 critical groundwater zones, he added. Due to sustained efforts, by 2024, these numbers have reduced to 50 and 45 respectively, which is a satisfactory achievement, he remarked.

The chief minister asked for continued and accelerated efforts to bring all such areas into the normal category in the coming years.

He said the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign transformed tree plantation into a people’s movement and the construction of check dams and ponds should similarly be carried out on a large scale through collective participation. This would not only help tackle the water crisis but also give a strong boost to agriculture, fisheries and the rural economy of the state, he said.

Adityanath asked officials to ensure photographic documentation of all ponds, wells and check dams across every district. He called for extensive public awareness campaigns through social media platforms and local representatives.

With the state government’s firm commitment to water conservation and groundwater recharge with active public participation, Uttar Pradesh will set a successful example for the entire nation, he asserted.