Twist in Kanpur DM-CMO dispute: Dr Nemi back, suspension revoked

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Published on: Jul 16, 2025 08:56 PM IST

The suspension, issued on June 18, was linked to alleged audio recordings in which Dr Nemi was allegedly heard making objectionable remarks about the DM. The suspension triggered political differences within the BJP’s local unit.

The ongoing dispute between Kanpur district magistrate Jitendra Pratap Singh and chief medical officer Dr Haridatt Nemi took a new turn on Wednesday, as the state government revoked Dr Nemi’s suspension and ordered his reinstatement. The decision came days after the Allahabad high court granted interim relief to Dr Nemi in response to his petition challenging the suspension.

Dr Haridatt Nemi (Sourced)

Following the court’s order, the Health Department also transferred acting CMO Dr Udaynath back to Shravasti, clearing the way for Dr Nemi’s return to office.

Challenging the action, Dr Nemi approached the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court, which on July 8 observed that no departmental inquiry preceded the suspension and stayed the order.

A day later, both doctors arrived at the Kanpur CMO office, leading to a standoff. Dr Nemi was eventually removed, prompting him to file a contempt petition on July 14.

However, as the court fixed July 17 for hearing the contempt proceedings, the health department cancelled Dr Nemi’s suspension and transfer, allowing him to resume office.

