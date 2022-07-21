Two aides involved in escape arrested, gangster still on the run
Agra Two people allegedly involved in helping gangster Vinay Shrotriya escape from the civil court premises here on July 13 were arrested on Thursday.
The duo carried reward of Rs. 25,000 each and had taken the gangster out of Agra on their motor cycle.
However, search continues for absconding gangster Vinay Shrotriya who has 42 cases lodged against him.
Interacting with the media at the Police Lines here, SP City Vikas Kumar informed that a case was registered at New Agra police station after gangster Vinay Shrotiya escaped while being brought to the civil court on July 13.
“Investigation began and it came to light that Rahul Kashyap and Shiv Ram Yadav alias Pinta had assisted the gangster and were present in civil court that day. These two were on motor cycle and took Vinay out from Gate No. 4,” he said.
“These three went to Mathura but could not find a proper place to hide and so they went on to Aligarh and then towards Etah. It was revealed that Vinay got down at Awagarh town on way to Etah and these two returned to Agra,” he said.
“It came to light that Rahul Kashyap knew gangster Vinay as both were in jail together. Rahul continued to meet Vinay in jail and had his name in visitors’ register. Both Rahul and Pinta were promised ₹2.5 lakh each by Vinay. After making a plan on June 2, they waited for an opportunity and found it July 13,”’said the SP City.
“A reward of Rs. 25,000 was declared on Rahul Kashyap and Pinta and both were arrested on Thursday from Dayalbagh road in Agra during an encounter. Search is on for gangster Vinay Kashyap,” he said..
To recall, Vinay Shrotriya, a criminal from Firozabad district, was brought to the police lock-up in Agra civil court on July 13. He was booked in a case registered under the Gangster Act at Barhan police station of Agra and was head of a notorious gang registered with the police. This criminal was being taken from police lock-up to a court for being presented before the judicial officer when two or three of his associates got him freed.
On the back-foot after the gangster was freed by his associates, the Agra police said the next day that the criminal managed to escape because of the carelessness of the head constable who accompanied him to court.
The head constable was booked for concocting a false story of attack by the gangster’s associates. The police said he himself had taken the gangster to the chamber of his lawyer on civil court premises from where the criminal Vinay Shrotriya escaped. One person named Sonu was arrested for his suspected involvement in the gangster’s escape.
-
Prompt action helps jeweller recover ₹97,000 debited by fraudster
Mumbai: A 70-year-old jeweller from Breach Candy got back ₹97,000 that a cyber fraudster had illegally withdrawn from hiJeweller Vijay Natwarlal Shah, who lives near Breach Candy hospital'sank account on Wednesday. As the complainant continued to follow instructions given by the unknown person, ₹97,000 was debited from his credit card, said assistant police inspector Vikas Shinde of the Gamdevi police station. He said the process is on to get the amount reverted to the complainant's bank account.
-
U.P. logs 435 new Covid cases, 403 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 435 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from among 84,128 samples tested. One death was reported from Prayagraj. “In the past 24 hours, 403 patients recovered while 20,71,854 patients have defeated the infection till now. The recovery rate in the state is 98. 75%,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. The state has reported 20,98,026 cases and 23,556 deaths till now.
-
25-year-old truck driver electrocuted in Greater Noida
Noida: A truck driver was killed after the heavy vehicle allegedly came in contact with a live wire of an electricity pole in Greater Noida on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in Badalpur area outside a private carrier company where Singh worked as a driver. Ravindra Kumar, in charge of Badalpur police station added that officials from his company rushed Singh to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.
-
IMD forecasts rain relief across U.P. for Friday too
The India Meteorological Department has forecast one or two spells of rain/thundershowers on Friday even as the state capital experienced 52.4 mm of rainfall on Thursday. Orai experienced the maximum rainfall in the state measuring 43 mm, Ghazipur 30.2, Kanpur city 29.4, Gorakhpur 23.6, Hamirpur 18 and Fatehpur 13 mm. At 100%, humidity made life difficult, though due to overcast conditions, the maximum and minimum temperatures in Lucknow were 33 and 24.9 degrees Celsius, respectively.
-
Ghaziabad schools, colleges to shut from July 22-26 in wake of Kanwar Yatra
Ghaziabad: The Ghaziabad district administration on Thursday issued directions for the closure of all educational institutions, including schools, degree colleges and engineering and management institutes from July 22 to 26 in the wake of the annual Kanwar Yatra. Officials said they expect around three million Kanwariyas to pass through Ghaziabad district to their respective hometowns in Uttar Pradesh and other neighbouring states.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics