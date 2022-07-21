Two aides involved in escape arrested, gangster still on the run

Agra Two people allegedly involved in helping gangster Vinay Shrotriya escape from the civil court premises here on July 13 were arrested on Thursday.

The duo carried reward of Rs. 25,000 each and had taken the gangster out of Agra on their motor cycle.

However, search continues for absconding gangster Vinay Shrotriya who has 42 cases lodged against him.

Interacting with the media at the Police Lines here, SP City Vikas Kumar informed that a case was registered at New Agra police station after gangster Vinay Shrotiya escaped while being brought to the civil court on July 13.

“Investigation began and it came to light that Rahul Kashyap and Shiv Ram Yadav alias Pinta had assisted the gangster and were present in civil court that day. These two were on motor cycle and took Vinay out from Gate No. 4,” he said.

“These three went to Mathura but could not find a proper place to hide and so they went on to Aligarh and then towards Etah. It was revealed that Vinay got down at Awagarh town on way to Etah and these two returned to Agra,” he said.

“It came to light that Rahul Kashyap knew gangster Vinay as both were in jail together. Rahul continued to meet Vinay in jail and had his name in visitors’ register. Both Rahul and Pinta were promised ₹2.5 lakh each by Vinay. After making a plan on June 2, they waited for an opportunity and found it July 13,”’said the SP City.

“A reward of Rs. 25,000 was declared on Rahul Kashyap and Pinta and both were arrested on Thursday from Dayalbagh road in Agra during an encounter. Search is on for gangster Vinay Kashyap,” he said..

To recall, Vinay Shrotriya, a criminal from Firozabad district, was brought to the police lock-up in Agra civil court on July 13. He was booked in a case registered under the Gangster Act at Barhan police station of Agra and was head of a notorious gang registered with the police. This criminal was being taken from police lock-up to a court for being presented before the judicial officer when two or three of his associates got him freed.

On the back-foot after the gangster was freed by his associates, the Agra police said the next day that the criminal managed to escape because of the carelessness of the head constable who accompanied him to court.

The head constable was booked for concocting a false story of attack by the gangster’s associates. The police said he himself had taken the gangster to the chamber of his lawyer on civil court premises from where the criminal Vinay Shrotriya escaped. One person named Sonu was arrested for his suspected involvement in the gangster’s escape.