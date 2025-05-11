Two brothers held for hatching conspiracy to kill father in U.P.’s Rae Bareli

The Rae Bareli police on Sunday arrested two brothers who allegedly hatched a conspiracy to get their father eliminated after the duo were denied rights in property. Enraged over their father’s decision to disinherit them, the two brothers hired shooters to commit the crime a few days ago while the duo remained 600 km away in Delhi, police said. In the incident, one Ratipal Sahu suffered a bullet wound in his thigh. (For Representation)

Confirming it, circle officer of Salon in Rae Bareli Yadvendra Bahadur Pal said two unidentified assailants opened fire on Ratipal Sahu, 58, when he along with his wife Ramwati Sahu was returning home from his farm near Pasdepur village under Deeh police station limits on May 6.

In the incident, Ratipal Sahu suffered a bullet wound in his thigh. He has been undergoing treatment at a Rae Bareli hospital since then. The cop said Ratipal lodged an FIR against unidentified assailants for attempt to murder under Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita section 109 at Deeh police station the same day.

The CO said Ratipal has six sons and he has disinherited his three sons Ashok Kumar, Abhay Chandra alias Sultan and Dharam Chand. He lives with his other three other sons Sunil, Basant Lal and Karam Chand.

He said the disinherited sons had strained relations with their father and had also filed a civil suit to demand their share in the property. Two of them, Ashok Kumar and Abhay Chandra, the accused, are employed and stay in Delhi.

“The two brothers feared that their father will win the case following which they planned to eliminate him and hired one contract killer Vijay Kumar Upadhyaya alias Khooti of Pratapgarh for ₹50,000. They gave ₹5000 as advance to Khooti,” he said, adding, “The efforts are on to arrest the contract killer and his associate involved in the crime”.

The CO said Khooti attacked Ratipal when the two brothers were in Delhi. However, conversation on mobile phone between them and the contract killer exposed the criminal conspiracy. The two accused confessed to their involvement in the crime when interrogated, he added.