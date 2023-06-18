Two critical in Gorakhpur roof collapse

The roof of a dilapidated building in Gorakhpur’s Mohaddipur locality collapsed on Saturday morning resulting in severe injuries to two workers who were admitted to the district hospital in critical condition. Workers identified as Munna and Rafiul Ansari got trapped in the debris, NDRF official Asutosh Mishra said (For representation)

Additional district magistrate (ADM) (finance and revenue) Rajesh Kumar Singh said eight people were working in the building when its roof collapsed around 10 am. While others were rescued, the workers identified as Munna and Rafiul Ansari got trapped in the debris, NDRF official Asutosh Mishra said. The NDRF also took part in the rescue operation.

Mishra appealed to people residing in the building to move out ahead of the monsoon. It may be noted that the municipal corporation had identified 112 dilapidated buildings in the city for demolishing, but couldn’t proceed with its decision due to pending civil cases regarding the buildings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON