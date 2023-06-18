Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Two critical in Gorakhpur roof collapse

Two critical in Gorakhpur roof collapse

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Jun 18, 2023 12:42 AM IST

Additional district magistrate (ADM) (finance and revenue) Rajesh Kumar Singh said eight people were working in the building when its roof collapsed around 10 am

The roof of a dilapidated building in Gorakhpur’s Mohaddipur locality collapsed on Saturday morning resulting in severe injuries to two workers who were admitted to the district hospital in critical condition.

Workers identified as Munna and Rafiul Ansari got trapped in the debris, NDRF official Asutosh Mishra said (For representation)
Workers identified as Munna and Rafiul Ansari got trapped in the debris, NDRF official Asutosh Mishra said (For representation)

Additional district magistrate (ADM) (finance and revenue) Rajesh Kumar Singh said eight people were working in the building when its roof collapsed around 10 am. While others were rescued, the workers identified as Munna and Rafiul Ansari got trapped in the debris, NDRF official Asutosh Mishra said. The NDRF also took part in the rescue operation.

Mishra appealed to people residing in the building to move out ahead of the monsoon. It may be noted that the municipal corporation had identified 112 dilapidated buildings in the city for demolishing, but couldn’t proceed with its decision due to pending civil cases regarding the buildings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gorakhpur
gorakhpur
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out