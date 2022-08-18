Two deaths, 679 new Covid cases in U.P.
LUCKNOW: The state capital reported 114 new Covid cases on Wednesday, while 94 patients recovered in the past 24 hours. Uttar Pradesh reported 679 new cases and two deaths, both from Hardoi.
In Lucknow, Indira Nagar reported 3 cases, Chinhat and Sarojininagar 22 each, Alambagh 17, Aliganj 17, NK Road 10, Tudiyaganj 4 and Aishbagh, BKT and Mal one each, according to the health department.
Among new cases, 30 had influenza like symptoms after which they got themselves tested for Covid and the result was positive. Five others were contacts of people who had earlier tested positive for Covid and three had travel history from other states.
Lucknow has 860 active Covid cases and 14 are admitted to different hospitals, according to the health department.
Keeping in view the rise in active Covid cases, the health department has instructed the private and government hospitals, notified as Covid facilities, to admit any Covid positive patient in need of hospitalisation. Chief medical officer of Lucknow Dr Manoj Agrawal directed the private hospitals to admit patients and then inform the Covid Command Centre so that there was no delay in admission.
“The state tested 56203 Covid samples in the past 24 hours. A total of 12,06,83,074 samples have been tested till now,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors.
In all, 865 patients recovered in the past 24hours. As many as 20,87,338 people have defeated Covid infection in the state till now. The state has 4852 active Covid cases at present.
Gautam Buddha Nagar reported 92 new Covid cases, Ghaziabad 47, Varanasi 22, Meerut 35, Prayagraj 12 and Gorakhpur 11, according to the health department.
U.P. close to another vax milestone
Uttar Pradesh is inching close to yet another milestone of 36 crore Covid vaccine doses. By 5 pm on Wednesday, 359303905 doses had been administered in the state. The figure is expected to cross 36 crore mark in the next 48 hours.
-
Har Ghar Tiranga: Valedictory function of week-long events held
Basic education minister, Sandeep Singh, has said that children who participated in the 75th year of Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav programme will build a new India in the next 25 years, when the country will celebrate the centenary year of its independence. During the week-long celebrations, Prabhat Pheri, painting, poster Rangoli, Alpana, fancy dress competitions, speech, essay and debate competition, sports, yoga programmes were held.
-
I-Day violence in Bangla Bazar: Two police outpost in-charges suspended for negligence
The in-charges of two police outposts were suspended on Wednesday for negligence in the incident of stone-pelting and violence reported from Bangla Bazar, under the Ashiana police station limits in Lucknow, during Tiranga Yatra on August 15. Deputy commissioner of police, central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said four people including one Dilip Kr Pathak (27), Rohit Singh aka Bachcha (24), Anchal Sonkar (23) and Babadeen (27) have been arrested in the matter so far.
-
Light rainfall likely in Pune city till August 20
Parts of Pune city reported light rainfall on Wednesday. Shivajinagar reported 0.6 mm rainfall and Chinchwad reported 0.5 mm rainfall, while all other stations namely, Lohegaon, Pashan, Lavale and Magarpatta reported zero rainfall, as per the India Meteorological Department. Isolated heavy rainfall with a yellow alert is issued for ghat regions around Pune on August 18. Pune city is likely to witness light rainfall till August 20, said officials.
-
Students prefer ITI courses over traditional degree courses this year
In view of increasing demand from various industries and the high possibility of jobs and self-employment, nearly 3.08 lakh students have applied for admission to the two-year Industrial Training Institute diploma courses for this academic year. Out of the 3.08 lakh students, 53 students have got 100% marks while 354 students have got more than 90% marks in the Class 10 board examination.
-
Maharashtra: Applications outnumber seats for engineering courses this year
Dr Abhay Wagh, director, Technical Education Maharashtra, said, “We have got good response from students for our engineering admissions as there are more applications than the available seats. The admission process is underway now and once it is over, we are hopeful that all the seats across the state will be filled up.” As many as 42,465 students have registered themselves for admissions to around 66,000 engineering diploma seats available in the state.
