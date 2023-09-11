Two found dead on Agra-Lko e-way, mishap feared

Agra ::: Two men in their twenties were found dead on Agra-Lucknow Expressway on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. They were going towards Lucknow on a two-wheeler, on the wrong side of the fast-track road when they probably met an accident, said police. Their damaged vehicle suggested another vehicle had hit them while they were moving on the wrong side of the road. The 302 km- long Agra-Lucknow Expressway was inaugurated in 2012 and has significantly reduced travel time between Agra and Lucknow but this has increased the frequency of road accidents. (Pic for representation)

“The police men on patrol found two men dead on Agra-Lucknow Expressway a little past midnight on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. They were identified as Sahraj Khan (28) and Avesh Khan (22) and were traced as residents of Tajganj locality in Agra,” informed Vikas Rana, the in charge of Bamrauli Katara police station of Agra district.

“They were driving the two-wheeler on the wrong side and were found dead in the lane towards Agra from Lucknow. They might have been hit by a speeding vehicle heading towards Agra. The bodies have been sent for post mortem examination and family members have been informed,” said Rana.

The 302 km- long Agra-Lucknow Expressway was inaugurated in 2012 and has significantly reduced travel time between Agra and Lucknow but this has increased the frequency of road accidents.

