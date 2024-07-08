Two held for abducting, killing Delhi youth in U.P.’s Baghpat

A 20-year-old youth was allegedly abducted from his house in Delhi’s Kartar Nagar locality by the relatives of a woman of same age with whom he fell in love and beaten to death in a village in U.P.’s Baghpat district on Saturday (July 6) night, police said. Police have arrested two people in connection with the crime. (For Representation)

Police have arrested woman’s two maternal uncles identified as Sohanpal and Akash and raids are being conducted to arrest other named accused. ASP of Baghpat NP Singh said that a case of murder had been registered against five people including the woman’s two maternal uncles, father and mother.

“Both the woman and the youth were adult and neighbours in Kartar Nagar locality of Delhi and fell in love,” Singh added. He said the woman’s maternal uncles, residents of Baghpat’s Pabla Begmabad village, hatched the conspiracy to kill the youth as they were upset over their relationship.

After thrashing the youth, they were taking him to a hospital when a police patrol car intercepted them during checking on Saturday night. They caught Sohanpal and Akash while two others managed to escape, the cop said. The injured youth was later taken to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.