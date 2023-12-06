Two held for setting SSB outpost afire

Police have arrested two men days after they allegedly set afire a Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) outpost on the Indo-Nepal border near Maharajganj’s Tarwa village on Monday. Meanwhile, the search for the third miscreant, a Nepali citizen, was underway. Maharajganj superintendent of police Dr Kaustubh confirmed that police had registered a case against three men, two of whom were Indians and had been arrested, while the third, a resident of Gopalpur in Nepal, was yet to be arrested.

Border outpost in-charge Punam Devi inspected the area on Sunday morning and directed officials deployed on the border to be vigilant.

Officials said the SSB had installed three temporary surveillance posts near pillar numbered 506/11. On Saturday night, some unsocial elements pelted stones at SSB jawans and, later, set ablaze a newly-constructed post .

Deputy commander of SSB Vasu Palli, Bhog Raj, confirmed that SSB Jawans had registered a case at Thuthi Bari police station against the incident.

According to reliable sources, both the sides of the border have farms. On Saturday, when some farmers were stopped by SSB Jawans and interrogated when they were crossing over to Nepal. It is said that the interrogation had angered them. HTC