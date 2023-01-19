Two held with drugs worth 2.5 crore

Two active members of an international drug trafficking gang were arrested from Barabanki, with 2.5 kgs of brown sugar estimated worth around ₹2.5 crore, by Uttar Pradesh special task force (STF) on Wednesday.

Along with brown sugar, a motorcycle, two mobile phones and cash worth ₹26,00 have also been found in the possession of the two accused identified as Budhan Paswan, resident of Motihari district in Bihar and Manish Yadav, resident of Barabanki, who were arrested from the area under the Ramsanehi Ghat Police Station limit in Barabanki district, said police in its press statement.

The duo has been booked under sections 8, 18, and 22 of The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act by the Barabanki Police.

When questioned, Budhan admitted that he obtains these goods from Barabanki resident Javed alias Tabrez and transports them via Bihar to Nepal. These goods are sold in Nepal at high prices so they get good profit. His partner Manish Yadav accompanied him from Barabanki to Nepal and they split the money in half, added the statement.

“It was informed that the active members of the illegal drug smuggling gang are going to Nepal via Bihar with brown sugar from Barabanki. Acting on a tip-off, the STF shared the information with the local police and started waiting for their arrival. The bike-borne duo was then nabbed,” added the statement.