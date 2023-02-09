Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Two killed, 12 injured after car rams into wedding procession in UP: Police

Two killed, 12 injured after car rams into wedding procession in UP: Police

lucknow news
Published on Feb 09, 2023 11:47 AM IST

The groom’s cousins died on the spot and police sent the bodies for post mortem while the injured persons are receiving treatment in a private hospital

The wedding was organised in the village’s banquet hall on Meerut-Bagpat road. (Representative file image)
ByS Raju

In a tragic incident, two cousins of a groom were killed while 12 others got injured after a speeding car rammed into a wedding party in Uttar Pradesh’s Bafar village on Wednesday night, police said.

Family members of the deceased thrashed the driver and tried to put the car on fire but were prevented by the police personnel.

The wedding was organised in the village’s banquet hall on Meerut-Bagpat road.

During the procession, the groom’s family were dancing outside the hall when the speeding car rammed into it.

