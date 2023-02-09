Home / Cities / Noida News / Speeding bus mows down 4 factory workers in Dadri

Speeding bus mows down 4 factory workers in Dadri

Published on Feb 09, 2023 10:56 AM IST

Additional deputy police commissioner (central Noida) Vishal Pandey said three other workers were previously injured and that the incident was reported around 11.30pm

Police said the bus driver fled the spot and remains on the run. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByAshni Dhaor

A speeding Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation bus mowed down four factory workers on their way to work in Dadri near Noida late on Wednesday, a police officer said.

Additional deputy police commissioner (central Noida) Vishal Pandey said three other workers were previously injured and that the incident was reported around 11.30pm.

He added the bus driver fled the spot and remains on the run. “The bus has been impounded. The relatives of the victims have been informed. Efforts are being made to arrest the driver.”

The workers were on their way to Hero Motors factory for their night shift when the Dadri-Noida bus hit them.

Pandey identified those killed as Sankeshwar Kumar, 25, Mohari Kumar, 22, Satish Shankar, 25, and Azad, 34. He added the first two were from Bihar’s Khadia and Banka, Shankar was from Uttar Pradesh Meja, and Azad belonged to Bagh village near Dadri.

Pandey said that a police team was rushed to the scene and took the injured Anuj, Dhamaveer and Sandeep to Noida’s district hospital. The three were later referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times.

