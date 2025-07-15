Search
Tuesday, Jul 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Two men found ‘murdered’ in rural Agra

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Published on: Jul 15, 2025 09:02 AM IST

Two men were found dead in a canal in Agra, suspected to be murder victims. Locals protested as police investigate the incident.

Two men were found dead in a canal in rural Agra on Monday morning, police said, even as they suspected that the duo could have been murdered.

Police officials at the site where the bodies of two men from Ardaya were found, in Agra on Monday. (HT)
The incident was reported in the Kirawala police station limits of the Agra police commissionerate. After the bodies were discovered, locals blocked roads and staged a protest.

The deceased, who were identified as Netra Pal (38) and Krishnapal (35), were from Ardaya, a prominent village of Achhnera circle on the Agra-Jaipur highway. Both were friends and said to have left together on a motorcycle on Sunday night, deputy commissioner of police (Rural West) Anuj Sharma.

“The FIR is being registered after a complaint was lodged by family members at Kirawali police station. Teams have been constituted under the assistant commissioner of police (Achhnera), and a surveillance team has been activated in the case,” he added.

Achhnera ACP Gaurav Singh said while Netrapal was a contractor, Krishnapal was a farmer in Ardaya.

“Their bodies were found about eight metres apart in a dried-up canal. Prima facie, it appears that they were attacked by a sharp weapon. The bodies were sent for postmortem and a case has been registered,” he added.

Follow Us On