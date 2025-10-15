Two men killed as bike carrying crackers hits stray calf; impact triggers blast

LUCKNOW Stray cattle menace claimed two lives after a motorcycle carrying firecrackers collided with a stray calf on the Malouli-Gosainkalan Road under Gosainganj police station limits in Lucknow on Tuesday afternoon. According to eyewitnesses, the impact triggered a powerful explosion that left the victims charred and caused panic in the area. Police teams are examining CCTV footage to trace the movement of the bike. (For representation)

According to additional deputy commissioner of police (south) Vasanth Rallapalli, the accident occurred around 3pm when Mohammad Ahmed of Matantola (Gosainkalan) and his brother-in-law Suhail from Sandi in Hardoi, were riding towards Malouli.

Teams from Gosainganj police station, fire services, and local administration rushed to the spot. Firefighters doused the flames with the help of residents, while police collected body parts scattered over several metres.

“One rider was found dead at the scene, while the other was rushed to Gosainkalan community health centre in critical condition and later declared dead. The calf involved in the collision also died and was buried at a safe location,” the officer said.

“The motorcycle suddenly hit the calf, and the loud explosion of crackers added to the confusion. Smoke spread everywhere and people struggled to help,” an eyewitness said.

“Police investigations have confirmed that the deceased were relatives. Both families have been informed, and the bodies sent for the post-mortem examination. A case has been registered, and legal proceedings are underway,” according to an official statement by Lucknow police.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion was powerful. “The body of Suhail was blown to pieces. His left leg was severed. The bike was also completely damaged,” Kishori Lal Patel, an eyewitness, said.

Police said the duo was carrying firecrackers for a wedding in Markhapur village under the Gosaiganj police station limits. The crackers exploded after the bike collided with a calf and fell in Malouli market.

Police said they had registered a case and were probing whether the deceased were carrying excessive or illegal firecrackers.

Cousin Aqeel Ahmed said Mohammad Ahmed ran a bangle and cosmetics shop and had been licensed to set up a firecracker shop for Diwali for the last 7-8 years. On Tuesday afternoon, they were transporting the goods when the accident occurred.

DCP Nipun Agarwal told HT that charges under the Explosives Act and other relevant charges would be added depending upon the probe. “We are probing all aspects of the incident, including the purpose for which the crackers were being carried and from where they were brought. Police teams are examining CCTV footage to trace the movement of the bike,” Agarwal said.

SDM, Mohanlalganj, Pawan Patel, who visited the site, told media persons, “The firecrackers were kept in the bike’s trunk. The explosion may have occurred due to overheating or the severe collision. The cause and source of the consignment are under investigation.”

Nearly 13 lakh stray cattle in UP

The incident has once again drawn attention to the menace of stray cattle on UP roads, a long-standing issue that continues to cause accidents and fatalities across the state.

According to the 2019 Livestock Census, UP had 11.84 lakh stray cattle, while the state government claims that over 14 lakh have since been captured and housed in around 7,000 cow protection centres established since 2018 under a directive by the Yogi Adityanath government.

Despite these measures, locals say poor municipal monitoring, inadequate fencing, and unchecked movement of cattle continue to endanger commuters, especially in semi-urban and rural stretches.

In the 2025-26 state budget, over ₹2,000 crore has been allocated for the care of stray cows, including ₹140 crore earmarked for setting up large cow conservation centres, and ₹123 crore for upgrading veterinary hospitals and animal service facilities.