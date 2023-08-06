Two minor boys forced to drink urine in UP’s Siddharthnagar; 6 held

Two minor boys were forced to drink urine and subjected to inhuman torture on suspicion of them being involved in theft at a poultry farm in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Siddharthnagar district. The boys were subjected to inhuman torture on suspicion of them being involved in theft at a poultry farm. (Video grab)

The incident took place on Friday and a video of it went viral on social media on Saturday.

“Six accused, including one Uzair, Sher Ali and four minors have been arrested so far and booked under the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act,” said Abhishek Kumar Agarwal, superintendent of police (SP), Siddharthnagar.

However, the poultry farm owners Saud and Sappu are yet to be arrested.

Explaining the sequence of events, police said that on August 3 ₹2,000 was stolen from the poultry farm and the next day Saud and his men brought two minor boys from two different villages, whom they suspected of having carried out the theft, to the farm.

Police said the two boys were reportedly thrashed and forced to drink urine that had been collected in a bottle. Police said chili powder was sprayed on their private parts and petrol was injected into their body through syringes.

When the boys, aged 10 and 15 years, were being tortured, those present at the poultry farm remained mute spectators, police said. However, one of the villagers shot a video of the entire incident, which went viral on social media and finally led to the police making arrests. Police personnel have been deployed at the farm house as a precautionary measure.