Two minor brothers tortured, thrown into canal, bodies recovered

Two minor brothers aged around 7 and 5 years, whose bodies were found in a Barabanki canal, were tortured before being thrown into a canal, revealed a post-mortem examination report.

The bodies of the two brothers had been found floating in a canal near Pandeypurwa and Bhagwanpur villages under the Satrikh police station in Barabanki district, on Wednesday.

The two siblings were identified as Fatehpur resident Ram Kishore’s two sons Krishna, 7 and Divyansh, 5. The two children had been missing since Monday evening when along with their maternal uncle, Mahendra Kumar, they had left for a market near their house. The bodies were later recovered 45 kilometres from the market.

Barabanki superintendent of police (SP), Anurag Vats said that the ante-mortem injuries have been confirmed in the post-mortem examination of the two minors’ bodies. He said those injuries may have been a contributing factor in the death or even its cause.

Another official said that the ante-mortem injuries suggested that the assailant had beaten up or tortured the children before throwing the boys in the canal.

Inspector, Fatehpur police station, AK Pandey said that Mahendra, the maternal uncle of the children, was the main suspect in the incident. He said Mahendra has been missing since the children went missing and efforts were on to trace him. “Investigations have revealed that he (Mahendra) was last spotted along with the children on his motorcycle near the canal on Monday. His mobile phone has also been switched off since then,” Pandey added.

He said the motive behind the incident is still not known. “Mahendra was living with his sister’s family for the past two months and would take the children to school and bring them back. Since his relations with his sister’s family were good, it is difficult to discover why he committed such a crime,” Pandey said.

Mahendra’s father, Ashok Kumar, said his son was depressed since his wife left him some six months after his marriage in April, 2021.