The Lucknow Police have found no sign of struggle at the crime spot. More evidence is being collected to ascertain the cause of the crime, the police said.
Two shot dead inside car in Lucknow, cops launch probe

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 13, 2021 12:35 PM IST

A man and a woman were found shot dead in a car in Bania Khera area of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday, the police said.

According to Additional DCP (East) Qasim Abidi, prima facie, it seems the man shot the woman dead before shooting himself.

"The deceased man has been identified as Sanjay Nigam, while the identification of the woman is still unknown," Abidi said.

"There is no sign of struggle at the crime spot. We are collecting the evidence," he said.

An investigation into the matter is underway, the police added.

lucknow uttar pradesh
