Two-day UPSSSC PET 2025 ends; over 5.90 lakh candidates skip it

A total of 5,90,003 (5.90 lakh) candidates skipped the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2025 conducted on Saturday and Sunday across Uttar Pradesh even as a total of 31 aspirants were caught using unfair means over two days and booked. Out of 25,31,996 registered candidates, 19,41,993 (76.70%) appeared in the test that was held in 48 districts in two shifts, said an official on Sunday hours after the exam got over. Candidates coming out of a centre after appearing in UPSSSC PET 2025 in Lucknow on September 7. (HT photo)

On the second day of the two-day exam, around 76.92% candidates appeared in the first shift, while 77.45% took the test in the second shift, said UPSSSC chairman SN Sabat here. Of 6,32,999 candidates registered in both shifts in equal numbers for Sunday, 4,86,909 (76.92%) candidates appeared in the first shift and 4,90,282 (77.45%) in the second. On Saturday, 9,64,802 candidates took the exam (both shifts combined), while 3,01,196 skipped it, Sabat added.

There were a total of 1,479 exam centres across the state. To ensure copying-free examination, a total of 35,259 cameras were installed, 13,287 teams were in place to record biometric attendance of the candidates and 11,003 teams were deployed to check candidates and thereby prevent use of any unfair means. Over 82 pc candidates appear in the exam in Lucknow on Sunday, said a district administration official. The exam was held at 91 centres in the district.

Mixed response from aspirants

There was a mixed response from the candidates. While some found the paper smooth, others termed it tougher compared to last year. Lucknow’s Gaurav Pant, 24, said he completed the exam within the given time. “The paper was good. Though a few questions required more time, I managed to solve the entire paper before the deadline,” he said.

Another candidate, Prateek Srivastava, 24, from Gorakhpur, found the paper challenging. “This year’s exam was tougher than last year. The questions were tricky and consumed a lot of time,” he said. Lucknow’s Kartikeya Sharma, 23, said: “I got stuck in a few questions that were tough, but overall it was manageable.”