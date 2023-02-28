Umesh Pal murder case: CJM seeks report from police after Atiq’s wife plea on sons

The chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Prayagraj, on Tuesday sought a report from Dhoomanganj police of Prayagraj in response to an application moved by Shaista Parveen, the wife of Atiq Ahmad, seeking safe release of her two sons who she claimed were taken away by police following the murder of Umesh Pal on February 24. Umesh Pal was a prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case. The CJM has fixed March 2 as the next hearing of the case. Shaista Parveen claimed that her two sons claimed were picked up by police on February 24. (For Representation)

Atiq, his wife Shaista, their two sons and Atiq’s brother Ashraf have been named as accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. According to district government counsel (criminal), Gulab Chandra Agrahari, Atiq’s wife Shaista in her application alleged that her two sons were picked up by police on February 24 from her residence and their whereabouts were not since then. Besides, no information regarding her sons was being provided to her from policemen of Dhoomanganj police station, she further alleged as per the DGC.