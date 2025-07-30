Uncertainty looms over U.P. chief secretary’s extension; Centre yet to decide

With just two days left for Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh to retire, all eyes are now on the Centre’s decision regarding the state government’s request to extend his tenure. Chief secretary Manoj Kumar Singh. (File Photo)

A 1988-batch IAS officer, Manoj Kumar Singh was appointed as the state’s chief secretary on June 30, 2024, replacing Durga Shankar Mishra after the end of latter’s two-and-a-half-year term, which included three extensions.

Those aware of the development have so far remained hopeful of Singh’s tenure to extend as he has remained closely associated with the state government’s push to attract investment.

The chief minister’s keenness to retain him is evident from the formal request sent to the Centre nearly two weeks ago, seeking an extension of his service beyond the scheduled retirement date of July 31, 2025.

However, uncertainty grips the state administration as the Centre is yet to communicate its decision to the state government on the issue. The Centre, despite the state government’s request, had not granted any extension to DGP Prashant Kumar, who retired on May 31, 2025.

Speculation has intensified in the power corridors over whether Manoj Kumar Singh will get an extension or not.

With the clock ticking, names of three senior IAS officers -- Shashi Prakash Goel (1989 batch), Devesh Chaturvedi (1989 batch) and Deepak Kumar (1990 batch) are being considered as front-runners for the post.

Goel, who is currently the additional chief secretary to the chief minister, is a strong contender for the post.

Chaturvedi, who is currently the secretary, department of agriculture and farmer welfare at the Centre, has worked on various important posts in the Union and state governments.

Agriculture production commissioner Deepak Kumar is also serving as ACS, basic and secondary education and finance.