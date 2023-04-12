Youth climate conclave: Meet discusses ways to engage youth

We cannot limit our lives to earning and business, but environment and life too matter, said Cynthia McCaffrey, country representative, Unicef, addressing the youth climate conclave, a spotlight event at national climate conclave on Tuesday, the concluding day of the two-day event. Cynthia McCaffrey, country representative, Unicef (second left), ACS youth welfare and sports department, Navneet Sehgal (third left) and others on the dais at the climate conclave at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, in Lucknow, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

“We have to work on how to engage young people. The leadership here is taking vision into action. We have to work to take lessons from across the world and ensure we go to community,” she said.

Three sessions were organised in this spotlight event with students between 12 and 30 years of age as participants.

Secretary forest department Ashish Tiwari conducted the session and introduced the role for youth and efforts made by the department of forest in the state.

In his keynote address, additional chief secretary, youth welfare and sports, Navneet Sehgal, said that we have the largest youth population in the world, and everybody needs to think on how to save the environment.

The first session Role of Youth in spreading Awareness about Climate Change was coordinated by a student Astha Mathur. The other two sessions were Grassroot efforts and Innovations by Young Climate Warriors and Careers in Climate Change: Become a Climate Warrior.