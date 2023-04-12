Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Youth climate conclave: Meet discusses ways to engage youth

Youth climate conclave: Meet discusses ways to engage youth

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 12, 2023 12:15 AM IST

Three sessions were organised in this spotlight event with students between 12 and 30 years of age as participants.

We cannot limit our lives to earning and business, but environment and life too matter, said Cynthia McCaffrey, country representative, Unicef, addressing the youth climate conclave, a spotlight event at national climate conclave on Tuesday, the concluding day of the two-day event.

Cynthia McCaffrey, country representative, Unicef (second left), ACS youth welfare and sports department, Navneet Sehgal (third left) and others on the dais at the climate conclave at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, in Lucknow, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
Cynthia McCaffrey, country representative, Unicef (second left), ACS youth welfare and sports department, Navneet Sehgal (third left) and others on the dais at the climate conclave at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, in Lucknow, on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

“We have to work on how to engage young people. The leadership here is taking vision into action. We have to work to take lessons from across the world and ensure we go to community,” she said.

Three sessions were organised in this spotlight event with students between 12 and 30 years of age as participants.

Secretary forest department Ashish Tiwari conducted the session and introduced the role for youth and efforts made by the department of forest in the state.

In his keynote address, additional chief secretary, youth welfare and sports, Navneet Sehgal, said that we have the largest youth population in the world, and everybody needs to think on how to save the environment.

The first session Role of Youth in spreading Awareness about Climate Change was coordinated by a student Astha Mathur. The other two sessions were Grassroot efforts and Innovations by Young Climate Warriors and Careers in Climate Change: Become a Climate Warrior.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
action careers climate change community environment leadership students unicef vision + 7 more
action careers climate change community environment leadership students unicef vision + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out