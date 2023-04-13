Union minister Smriti Irani holds Ram Katha, community feast in U.P.’s Amethi

Union minister Smriti Irani arrived in Amethi on Thursday to host ‘Ram Katha’ (detailing of life and times of Lord Ram) and ‘samarsta bhoj (social harmony and community feast)’ at her upcoming residence in Amethi. Union minister Smriti Irani during Ram Katha programme at her place in Amethi on April 13. (Sourced)

All prominent BJP leaders from the region, including ministers of state in Yogi 2.0 Girish Yadav and Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, party lawmaker from Salon, Ashok Kori and Jadgishpur lawmaker Suresh Pasi were present at these events.

Also present was MLC Akshay Pratap Singh from the Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) of Kunda (in Pratapgarh) MLA Raja Bhaiya. During her last couple of visits to Amethi, Smriti has been attempting get together of politicians, both from her party as well as those of others. The presence of Raja Bhaiya’s close aide at her event on Thursday hinted at BJP’s plans to consolidate its presence in Amethi which it won during the Modi wave in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

She winded up the day by holding discussions with party cadre over civic poll preparedness. The urban local body elections would be held in the state on May 4 and 11 and the results would be out on May 13.

These urban polls, in which an estimated 4.23 crore voters are to take part, are going to be the last test of the urban mood of the people in the most populous state ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in which BJP in all likelihood is expected to rename Smriti as the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Amethi.

Despite a shock defeat in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress has only lost Amethi Lok Sabha seat only thrice overall and the BJP top leadership is likely to host events in Rae Bareli too.