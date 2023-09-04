PDP for foreign students at Lucknow University: Equipping students with skills to cope with cultural diversity, says VC

The University of Lucknow’s office for international affairs on Monday hosted a transformative professional development programme (PDP) to enhance cross-cultural competence among foreign students. The event featured prominent life skill speakers Mahalakshmi, an expert in cross-cultural communication and Monalisa Dubey, an intercultural trainer. PDP for foreign students underway at Lucknow University on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

The event was conducted in the workshop mode and attended by the foreign students of Lucknow University, mainly from Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Fiji, Mauritius, Russia and Sri Lanka. Students from diverse backgrounds shared their experiences of understanding intercultural dynamics.

Mahalakshmi delivered a keynote address that emphasised the importance of cultural sensitivity in today’s interconnected world. She highlighted practical strategies for building bridges across cultural boundaries. While Monalisa led interactive and game sessions to encourage participants to explore their own cultural identities and engage in cross-cultural dialogues. The students were empowered with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the complexities of an increasingly globalised society.

Some key participants including Hadi from Afghanistan, Iskandar from Tajikistan, Romina from Fiji, Shahana from Mauritius, and Gul from Afghanistan shared their experiences and insights during the session. They narrated their personal stories of cultural adjustment and cultural shocks that added a human touch to the event, illustrating the value of cross-cultural competence in their academic and personal journeys.

Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Alok Kumar Rai, in his message, said, “The professional development programme for foreign students at LU reaffirms the institution’s commitment to creating an inclusive and globally aware learning environment. By equipping international students with the skills to navigate cultural diversity effectively, the university aims to prepare them for success in an interconnected world.”

The programme was coordinated by Prof RP Singh, director of the international cell at LU.

