Unlike other parties, we have 'neta', 'niyat' to take BJP forward: Nadda
BJP president J P Nadda here on Friday said his party has a leader and the intention to take it forward unlike other political outfits, which he accused of being dynastic.
He said "parivarvaad" (dynastic politics) can be found in all political parties except the BJP, in which an ordinary person can become a prime minister, defence minister or home minister.
The BJP chief was speaking at the party's “Booth President Conference” here. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also attended the event.
"We have 'neta' (leader), 'niyat' (intention), 'niti' (policy), 'karyakarta' (workers) and 'karyakram' (programme). We have no reason to stop," Nadda told party workers.
He said ''parivarvaad'' exists in all political parties, with the baton being passed on to the son by the father.
"But it is in the BJP that an ordinary person can become a prime minister, defence minister or home minister," he said.
Referring to the Covid-19 pandemic, Nadda said, "Even the US was fighting against it, but what happened? It could not decide between the options of 'arth' (economy) and 'swasthya' (health). As a result, it was a political issue, an electoral issue and there was an electoral loss.
They had a better health system than us. Spain and Italy had better health system than us, but all of this collapsed because the leadership did not take the decision at the appropriate time. Here, Modiji took the decision at the right time, imposed a lockdown with timely intervention and bold decision, and saved the country.”
He added that at the time of the imposition of the lockdown, the testing capacity was 150 samples per day and today it is 10 lakh per day and in UP, it is over 1.5 lakh per day.
"At the onset of the lockdown, PPE kits were imported and today over 5 lakh PPE kits per day are being made," he said.
"India has the best recovery rate and lowest mortality rate. Today, our recovery rate is above 97 per cent and it is increasing every day. UP's population is 24 crore and the population of the US is (nearly) 33 crore. There, the number of people who have died is four lakh. Every life is important. Here, it is 8,000. We have to understand this difference," the BJP chief said.
Nadda said the image of India has changed due to the 'swachhta abhiyan' and the toilets constructed in various households are not merely toilets, they are "izzat ghar for women".
"The Ujjawla Yojana was not merely a scheme, it empowered the women," he said, adding that UP bothered about every migrant labourer, which passed through the state during the nationwide lockdown.
He urged the party workers to link every farmer with the FPO (farmer producer organisation) and told them to implement social harmony in letter and spirit.
Speaking at the event, Adityanath said the BJP has set new standards for political parties.
Dynastic politics, casteism, regionalism and linguistic divisions weaken democracy and challenge the unity and integrity of the country, Adityanath said.
Today, the world is looking towards India with hope, the chief minister said. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma were also present at the event.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Unlike other parties, we have 'neta', 'niyat' to take BJP forward: Nadda
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Scope for growth, no nepotism in BJP: Nadda tells party workers in Lucknow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
15-year-old girl found dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot, rape suspected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP shifts focus to UP Assembly polls, stage set for rejig in party, cabinet
- BJP president JP Nadda is expected to discuss party's strategy for the upcoming panchayat polls and preparations for the assembly elections. Nadda will also discuss co-ordination between the organisation and the government, said a BJP leader.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of UP polls, Congress releases calendar with Priyanka Gandhi’s photos
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram temple foundation work resumes: Trust
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Hope govt helps small businessmen like me’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttar Pradesh government weighing quota formulas for panchayat polls
- The UP govt is discussing whether to opt for rotation or go by the Zero formula, where fresh reservation of panchayats would be ordered without factoring in their categorisation in previous elections.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IIT-Kanpur professor nominated to National Start-up Advisory Council
- Prof Bandyopadhyay, a member of the biological sciences and bioengineering faculty of IIT Kanpur is the current occupant of KENT Entrepreneurship and Innovation Chair.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Politicians, bureaucrats queue up to meet ex-IAS officer who may have key role in UP politics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Row over Hindutva icon Veer Savarkar’s portrait in UP Legislative Council
- A Congress MLC objected to Savarkar's portrait and termed it's inclusion in the gallery to be an insult to other freedom fighters, who he said, did not bow to the atrocities of the British during the freedom struggle.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Savarkar’s portrait in Uttar Pradesh House triggers row
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NCW chairperson meets UP DGP, discusses role of police in women safety
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucknow's first jaggery festival likely next month
- Progressive sugarcane farmers from every corner of the state will be invited and it is expected that many specialist producers of the agriculture and food processing sector will also visit the festival.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP, SP candidates step closer to unopposed election to UP legislative council
- 10 BJP and two SP candidates are in the fray in the legislative council polls for 12 seats. Their unopposed election is being seen as a foregone conclusion, provided none of the remaining candidates withdraw, which will otherwise make voting necessary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox