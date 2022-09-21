Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Unrecognised madrasa mgmts worried over fate of their institutions

Unrecognised madrasa mgmts worried over fate of their institutions

Published on Sep 21, 2022

On Monday, the managements of these madrasas questioned the district minority welfare officer regarding their apprehensions, when a team arrived for survey in Allahdadpur and Tiwaripur localities. District minority welfare officer Ashutosh Pandey said it was up to the government to decide the fate of unrecognised madrasas.

There are 243 recognised madrasas listed in official records and many that are still unrecognised, as per the district minotity welfare officer. (Pic for representation)
There are 243 recognised madrasas listed in official records and many that are still unrecognised, as per the district minotity welfare officer. (Pic for representation)
GORAKHPUR : The managements of unrecognised madrasas in the district have co-operated with the district team in the survey but are worried over the future of their institutions and students.

On Monday, the managements of these madrasas questioned the district minority welfare officer regarding their apprehensions, when a team arrived for survey in Allahdadpur and Tiwaripur localities. District minority welfare officer Ashutosh Pandey said it was up to the government to decide the fate of unrecognised madrasas.

He said there were 243 recognised madrasas listed in official records and there were many that were still unrecognised. The survey team had started its work and a report would be sent to government, he added.

Mohd Saad, president of the madrasa management committee, said he wanted recognition of all madrasas. He said around 125 students were receiving Islamic and modern education in his madrasa. The madrasa students were cracking NEET and other competitive exams as well, he said.

According to reports, around 200 unrecognised madrasas up to Class 5 and junior high school are being run in the district and some of them have already applied for recognition.

