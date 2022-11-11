Home / Cities / Lucknow News / UP: 3 die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning septic tank in Jajmau

UP: 3 die after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning septic tank in Jajmau

Published on Nov 11, 2022 01:26 PM IST

Sonu (26), of Galla Mandi, was inside the tank and fell unconscious after inhaling the toxic gas. When two other workers, Satyam (32) and Sukhbeer (36), tried to rescue Sonu, they too fell inside the tank

All three were pulled out and rushed to LLR hospital but succumbed to injuries by night (Representative Image)
ByHT Correspondent

Three labourers died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a septic tank in Shalimar tannery in Jajmau, Kanpur on Thursday, police said.

DCP East Ravindra Kumar said the cleaning work was going on the directives of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), however, the labourers were not wearing any protective gear required to do such work.

Sonu (26), of Galla Mandi, was inside the tank and fell unconscious after inhaling the toxic gas. When two other workers, Satyam (32) and Sukhbeer (36), tried to rescue Sonu, they too fell inside the tank, police said.

All three were pulled out and rushed to LLR hospital but succumbed to injuries by night.

The families of the workers have demanded an FIR and an immediate arrest of the persons responsible for the incident alleging negligence on part of the tannery owner.

ACP Cantonment Mrigank Shekhar said the police were investigating the matter and an FIR would be lodged on the complaint of the family members.

Friday, November 11, 2022
